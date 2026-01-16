Duran Duran, James Taylor, & More to Headline BeachLife Festival 2026

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BeachLife Festival, Southern California’s premier live music, art, and culinary event, is set to return to Redondo Beach’s scenic waterfront May 1-3, 2026 for its seventh year. The weekend celebration will once again bring together coastal vibes, a mix of legendary and emerging music talent, culinary offerings, and more to the heart of the South Bay.

BeachLife 2026 will feature headlining sets from Duran Duran, The Offspring, James Taylor and His All-Star Band, as well as The Chainsmokers, My Morning Jacket, Slightly Stoopid, Sheryl Crow, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Grouplove, Peach Pit, and many more (full lineup listed below).

The music lineup for Friday, May 1 is Duran Duran, The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Flipturn, Fitz and The Tantrums, Børns, Jeremy Buck, The Schizophonics, Willowake, Jen Pop (The Bombpops), Triple Bueno, The Only Bay Allstars, and Taft Buckley

The music lineup for Saturday, May 2 is The Offspring, Slightly Stoopid, Ben Harper & The Innocent Criminals, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Sugar Ray, Switchfoot, Bad Suns, Fortunate Youth, Landon McNamara, Surfer Girl, Makua Jim Lindberg (Pennywise), Mike Watt, Easy Honey, PawnShop Kings, Jason DeVore, and Water Tower.

The music lineup for Sunday, May 3 is James Taylor and His All-Star Band, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, Peach Pit, Poolside, Buena Vista Orchestra, Chris Pierce, Winyah, Hendrix Frankenreiter, Dogpark, Daniel Bonte , The Spinouts and Righteous Waves.

3-day and single-day General Admission, General Admission Plus, VIP, and ultra-premium Captain, Captain Plus, Industry Sky Deck and Admiral tickets for the BeachLife Festival are on sale now here. GA tickets are available now, starting at $169 for 1-day and $409 for a 3-day pass; for a little more, GA+ allows unlimited ins and outs.

Starting at $399 per day, VIP offers supreme comfort with expedited festival entry lines, access to VIP viewing areas with dedicated bars and food vendors, elevated AC restrooms, and the opportunity for restaurant dining.

A step beyond, the all-inclusive premium Captain’s Pass includes privileges such as complimentary culinary and beverage offerings, exclusive Captain’s Bungalow lounge access, front-row and sidestage platform views of the main stage, parking, access to artist meet and greets, and more. Captain’s Plus offers all that’s included in a Captain’s pass, plus the additional privacy and exclusive access to CA Surf Club.

Admiral Passes are limited and include 2-4 GA+, VIP or Captain tickets along with a boat mooring for three nights. For detailed descriptions of ticket options, please visit here. Ages are welcome and children ages 6 and under are free with a ticketed adult.

After making its debut at last year’s festival, the newly opened California Surf Club will once again open its doors to club members and select BeachLife 2026 attendees. BeachLife Executive Chef Chase Carlson will oversee this exclusive VIP dining experience where non-member VIP, Captain, and Captain Plus festival attendees will indulge in gourmet cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and personalized service.

Additionally, the Captain’s Culinary Experience, hosted in the Captain’s Bungalow lounge, will showcase cuisine from an acclaimed chef (to be announced soon), featuring a unique and diverse menu each day of the festival, all with a spacious view overlooking the HighTide stage. Last year’s Captain’s Culinary Experience was led by world-renowned Chef Curtis Stone.

Beyond the unique luxury dining experiences, BeachLife will offer various food and beverage options including a craft beer garden, multiple bars, lounge areas, food vendors, and food trucks across the venue with vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options available, accessible to all festival goers.

New for 2026, BeachLife will officially introduce the Industry Sky Deck, an exclusive premium suite experience at BeachLife’s HighTide main stage, designed for elevated comfort and client hospitality. Each ticket includes VIP festival access and entry to a shared, fully furnished, indoor-outdoor lounge for up to 25 guests, allowing individuals or small groups to purchase tickets without committing to a full private suite.

Amenities include complimentary catered lunch & dinner, all-day snacks, late-night pizza, beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests also enjoy access to luxury restrooms, dedicated concierge service, and comfort features like shade, heat lamps, and blankets, making it an ideal option for hosting clients or simply enjoying the festival in elevated style.

