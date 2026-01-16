Michael Marcagi to Release Debut Solo Album in February

Marcagi will kick off a EU/UK headline tour next week, January 20, in Lisbon, Portugal.
Singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi has announced the release of his highly anticipated debut solo album, entitled Under The Streetlights, set for February 6 via Warner Records. Pre-save HERE.
In celebration, the Ohio-born rising star has shared the single, “Don’t Include Me (American Dream),” an ode to lost love. As Marcagi explains, ‘“Don’t Include Me (American Dream)”’ is a song about trying to move on when it seems impossible. About the feeling of wanting to go back but knowing you can’t change anything. Accepting who you are and moving forward when all things are drawing you back to a person or a place.” Listen to the song below.
Marcagi is also preparing to embark on his biggest EU/UK headline tour yet, kicking off next week, January 20, in Lisbon, Portugal, and wrapping up on February 21 at the prestigious Roundhouse in London. He’ll then return stateside in time to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival in April and join Sam Barber on his 2026 American Route Tour. Click HERE for tickets and information.
“Don’t Include Me (American Dream),” along with the recently released “Unlocks Me,” are Marcagi’s his first new music since last summer’s “Humbling,” a co-write with GRAMMY-winning songwriters Amy Allen (Leon Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo) and Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift).
Last year, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut at OPRY 100 in honor of the institution’s series of centennial celebrations. And that followed the early 2025 release of his Midwest Kid EP, featuring songs like “Wish I Never Met You,” co-written by and featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, and “Flyover State." He closed out 2025 by joining Jonas Brothers onstage in Jacksonville, Florida, to perform his breakout hit “Scared to Start,” and he enters 2026 with that same song achieving RIAA-certified 2x Platinum status.
“Scared to Start” was Marcagi’s second solo release ever, and it climbed to #5 on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, scoring him his national television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and going Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum in multiple countries abroad. Fittingly about taking risks and putting it all on the line, the song has racked up more than 1 billion global streams, 2.2 billion TikTok views, 236 million Instagram Reel views, and 24 million YouTube views.
1. “Move On”
2. “Don't Include Me (American Dream)”
3. “Unlocks Me”
4. “I Should Know Better”
5. “Loose Ends”
6. “Falling”
7. “Thanksgiving Eve”
8. “Anna Lee”
9. “Rocksteady” (feat. Jade Bird)
10. “Holding Onto Something”
# festival
^ with Sam Barber
Jan 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV
Jan 21 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
Jan 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz
Jan 24 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie
Jan 25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie @ Botanique
Jan 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich
Jan 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega
Jan 29 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen
Jan 31 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol
Feb 02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja
Feb 03 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis
Feb 05 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer (WUK)
Feb 06 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza
Feb 07 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Feb 09 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk
Feb 10 – Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR
Feb 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg
Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham
Feb 14 – Bristol, UK @ Electric
Feb 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb 17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street
Feb 19 – Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU
Feb 20 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2
Feb 21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
Apr 25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival #
May 07 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater ^
May 08 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^
May 09 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater ^
May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome ^
May 15 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^
May 16 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^
May 21 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound ^
May 22 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater ^
May 23 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^
Jun 20 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Festival #
Jul 15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park #
Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine
Videos