Michael Marcagi to Release Debut Solo Album in February

Singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi has announced the release of his highly anticipated debut solo album, entitled Under The Streetlights, set for February 6 via Warner Records. Pre-save HERE.

In celebration, the Ohio-born rising star has shared the single, “Don’t Include Me (American Dream),” an ode to lost love. As Marcagi explains, ‘“Don’t Include Me (American Dream)”’ is a song about trying to move on when it seems impossible. About the feeling of wanting to go back but knowing you can’t change anything. Accepting who you are and moving forward when all things are drawing you back to a person or a place.” Listen to the song below.

Marcagi is also preparing to embark on his biggest EU/UK headline tour yet, kicking off next week, January 20, in Lisbon, Portugal, and wrapping up on February 21 at the prestigious Roundhouse in London. He’ll then return stateside in time to perform at Stagecoach Music Festival in April and join Sam Barber on his 2026 American Route Tour. Click HERE for tickets and information.

“Don’t Include Me (American Dream),” along with the recently released “Unlocks Me,” are Marcagi’s his first new music since last summer’s “Humbling,” a co-write with GRAMMY-winning songwriters Amy Allen (Leon Bridges, Olivia Rodrigo) and Dan Wilson (Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift).

Last year, he made his Grand Ole Opry debut at OPRY 100 in honor of the institution’s series of centennial celebrations. And that followed the early 2025 release of his Midwest Kid EP, featuring songs like “Wish I Never Met You,” co-written by and featuring Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers, and “Flyover State." He closed out 2025 by joining Jonas Brothers onstage in Jacksonville, Florida, to perform his breakout hit “Scared to Start,” and he enters 2026 with that same song achieving RIAA-certified 2x Platinum status.

“Scared to Start” was Marcagi’s second solo release ever, and it climbed to #5 on Billboard Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, scoring him his national television debut on Late Night with Seth Meyers, and going Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum in multiple countries abroad. Fittingly about taking risks and putting it all on the line, the song has racked up more than 1 billion global streams, 2.2 billion TikTok views, 236 million Instagram Reel views, and 24 million YouTube views.

Under The Streetlights Tracklisting

1. “Move On”

2. “Don't Include Me (American Dream)”

3. “Unlocks Me”

4. “I Should Know Better”

5. “Loose Ends”

6. “Falling”

7. “Thanksgiving Eve”

8. “Anna Lee”

9. “Rocksteady” (feat. Jade Bird)

10. “Holding Onto Something”

Michael Marcagi Tour Dates

# festival

^ with Sam Barber

Jan 20 – Lisbon, Portugal @ LAV

Jan 21 – Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera

Jan 22 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz

Jan 24 – Paris, France @ La Maroquinerie

Jan 25 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie @ Botanique

Jan 27 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gefährlich

Jan 28 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

Jan 29 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Nalen

Jan 31 – Berlin, Germany @ Metropol

Feb 02 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Feb 03 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Palac Akropolis

Feb 05 – Vienna, Austria @ WUK Foyer (WUK)

Feb 06 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Plaza

Feb 07 – Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Feb 09 – Munich, Germany @ Backstage Werk

Feb 10 – Cologne, Germany @ LUXOR

Feb 11 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Feb 13 – Birmingham, UK @ XOYO Birmingham

Feb 14 – Bristol, UK @ Electric

Feb 16 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb 17 – Dublin, Ireland @ Vicar Street

Feb 19 – Glasgow, Scotland @ QMU

Feb 20 – Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

Feb 21 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

Apr 25 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Music Festival #

May 07 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Amphitheater ^

May 08 – Wichita, KS @ Wave ^

May 09 – Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater ^

May 14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome ^

May 15 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery ^

May 16 – Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

May 21 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound ^

May 22 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater ^

May 23 – St. Augustine, FL @ Saint Augustine Amphitheatre ^

Jun 20 – Missoula, MT @ Zootown Festival #

Jul 15 – London, ON @ Rock The Park #

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine