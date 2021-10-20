Joy Oladokun Debuts New Spotify Singles Session

Breakthrough singer, songwriter and musician Joy Oladokun's debut Spotify Singles session is out today. Recorded at Sound Stage Studios in Nashville, the release includes a new rendition of Oladokun's "sunday" as well as a version of Bonnie Raitt's classic "I Can't Make You Love Me" with special guest Jason Isbell on guitar.

Reflecting on the project, Oladokun shares, "I've been a rabid consumer of Spotify Singles since their inception. Being asked to do one was a dream come true and I wanted to bring in the best crew. I asked Jason Isbell to play guitar on the Bonnie Raitt cover and he absolutely smashed the energy and emotion of what I was trying to do. So excited to have these out in the world."

The release adds to a landmark year for Oladokun, whose major label debut album, "in defense of my own happiness", is out now via Amigo Records/Verve Forecast/Republic Records.

Moreover, Oladokun released a special deluxe edition, ""in defense of my own happiness" (complete)", this past July, which includes all 14 tracks from her major label debut, ten additional songs from her self-released 2020 record, "in defense of my own happiness" (the beginnings), and one new track, "judas."

In celebration of the new music, Oladokun will embark on her first ever headline tour next spring with newly confirmed shows at Austin's Antone's, Dallas' Club Dada, Los Angeles' Troubadour, San Francisco's Great American Music Hall, Seattle's Neumos, Denver's Marquis Theater, Minneapolis' Fine Line, Chicago's Lincoln Hall, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Washington, DC's Union Stage, Atlanta's Terminal West and Nashville's The Basement East among several others. See below for complete itinerary. Tickets for the tour are on-sale now, full details can be found at www.joyoladokun.com/tour.

With "in defense of my own happiness", Oladokun is forging her own path, sharing the unique perspective she's gained from living in today's world as a black, queer woman and first-generation child of Nigerian immigrants. Born in Arizona and now living in Nashville, her musical exploration began at age ten when she was inspired to learn guitar after seeing a video of Tracy Chapman-the first time she'd ever seen a black woman play the instrument.

Spotify Singles, which has driven more than five billion streams since the program began in 2017, was created to give artists an opportunity to record new versions of their own songs, and the songs of the artists they love. To date, there have been over 600 Singles recorded, from more than 300 artists, across all genres, with over 5 billion streams.

Listen to the session here: