Joshua Speers Shares New Single 'Don't Stop Loving Me'

Joshua Speers has unveiled a stunning new collaboration with Norwegian pop singer/songwriter SKAAR entitled "Don't Stop Loving Me."

An ode to long-distance love, the song comes alongside a beautifully raw and intimate official video directed by frequent collaborator Gus Black. "Don't Stop Loving Me" is the latest release from Speers' forthcoming Midnight Horses EP, out October 15th.

Delaware-raised Joshua Speers has spent his time during the lockdown in Los Angeles making pottery-he moved a wheel into his house just as quarantine started -fly fishing, riding his motorcycle and co-hosting an Instagram Live book club for fans and followers. A hopeless romantic, he studied poetry and pottery at Skidmore College, traversing the Northeast with a small library on his dashboard while working an assortment of odd jobs before moving to LA to pursue music full-time.

He made his major label debut with Human Now (2020), which V Magazine called "a soul-searching project," followed by most recent EP Summerland, built on a guitar-heavy, 80s-inspired sound that Speers describes as the lovechild of Bruce Springsteen and Carly Rae Jepsen.

Listen to the track here: