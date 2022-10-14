Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joshua Bassett Shares Surprise Single 'SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID'

The track is an upbeat departure from his recent run of ballads.

Oct. 14, 2022  

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett rolls out another surprise track, "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" - an upbeat departure from his recent run of ballads.

The sultry tune, which documents a drama-filled night out, arrives just one week after his surprise release "would you love me now?"

Bassett kicks off the funky dance anthem by painting a picture for fans and listeners. "I saw you in the back of the room, taking shots with your friends again," he croons over a slick groove and atmospheric synths. "You talk s like you always do, I guess high school never ends." Confident and stylish, "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" allows the multi-talented artist to process complex emotions that are universally relatable.

Few songwriters capture the need for closure and catharsis in their music as effortlessly as Bassett. Which makes "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID" a refreshing switchup. He sets aside his usual introspection for candid observations-and keeps us all dancing along. "Love is messy," Bassett says of the song. "Between long-lost love, broken promises, reconciliation and new beginnings - you can count on one thing: it's complicated."

The unexpected release arrives a week after "would you love me now?" and less than a month after his critically acclaimed Sad Songs in a Hotel Room EP. When you consider his stunning performance of "Smoke Slow" on Today and two sold-out nights at New York's iconic Bowery Ballroom and two sold-out nights at The Troubadour in Los Angeles this week, it's a ludicrously busy time for the hitmaker.

He is building on momentum that started in 2021 with the critically acclaimed "Crisis / Secret / Set Me Free" - a series of three songs that amassed almost 100 million streams and raised money for mental health organizations.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Luke Rogers

Michael Major


