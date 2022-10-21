Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joshua Bassett Releases New Ballad 'i'm sorry'

Joshua Bassett Releases New Ballad 'i'm sorry'

The track is his third impromptu single in as many weeks.

Oct. 21, 2022  

Singer, songwriter, and actor Joshua Bassett keeps the surprises coming with "i'm sorry," his third impromptu single in as many weeks.

Understated and poignant, the acoustic single beautifully plays to the crooner's introspective, heartfelt strengths. Bassett paints a picture of a love affair that is long over, but questions and hurt persist.

"I'm drunk too late, talking to the moon - writing songs I can't sing to you," he sings lovingly over a strummed guitar. "I know that I'm too late but I'll say it anyway, I'm sorry." Though sentimental and sweet, there is a real craving for catharsis and closure that showcases both the 21-year-old's emotional vocal delivery and vulnerable songwriting.

"i'm sorry" is Bassett's third surprise release this month after the nostalgic "would you love me now?" and upbeat "SHE SAID HE SAID SHE SAID." Of course, these new tunes come less than a month after he dropped his highly anticipated EP Sad Songs in a Hotel Room.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo credit: Luke Rogers




