Josh Ritter with The Royal City Band to Perform at the State Theatre

The State Theatre is adding a FREE concert to its September lineup, thanks to WXPN. The newest radio station in the area is presenting Josh Ritter, with The Royal City Band, on Sunday, September 22nd.

Josh Ritter is touring in support of his new album, Fever Breaks, and has added a stop in Easton at the State Theatre, just for WXPN listeners. The event is FREE, but RSVP is required. The link to RSVP is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/josh-ritter-the-royal-city-band-tickets-69344251523

Tickets will not be sold by the State Theatre and will only be available as general admission seating thru the link. As an Outside Promoter event, State Theatre Member benefits do not apply to this show.

Josh Ritter will perform on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Doors open at 6:00PM with the show starting at 7:00PM.

Fever Breaks is the 10th album from Josh Ritter, who is known for his distinctive Americana style and narrative lyrics. In 2006 he was named one of the "100 Greatest Living Songwriters" by Paste magazine.

WXPN is the non-commercial, member-supported radio service of the University of Pennsylvania and can now be heard on 91.9 in North Jersey/Poconos and 104.9 in the Lehigh Valley. Whether it's curating a radio mix that promotes music discovery or serving up a free concert where anyone can experience exciting new live music, their mission is to connect artists with audiences.





