Josephine Network Releases New Music Video For Single 'Valerie'

The Josephine Network, the sensational glam rock band hailed for their electrifying performances across New York City, announces the release of their highly anticipated music video for "Valerie." Directed by the visionary filmmaker Dylan Mars Greenberg, this visual masterpiece merges the past and present by utilizing a blend of Super 8 film, VHS, and 4K video.

Capturing the essence of The Josephine Network's magnetic energy, "Valerie" takes viewers on a kaleidoscopic journey through a fusion of eras. The band's infectious melodies, coupled with Greenberg's distinct directorial flair, evoke a sense of timelessness while celebrating the band's evocative sound.

The video showcases the band's signature style, with each frame pulsating with vivacity and an aesthetic that seamlessly weaves together retro charm and modern allure. The amalgamation of Super 8 film and VHS alongside high-definition 4K visuals creates a visual tapestry that is both mesmerizing and captivating.

Fronted by charismatic vocalist Josephine, The Josephine Network's "Valerie" music video is an invitation into a world where glam rock meets avant-garde cinematography. The band's dynamic synergy is palpable as they effortlessly deliver their anthemic track against a backdrop that oscillates between gritty vintage footage and stunningly crisp contemporary visuals.

"Valerie" marks another milestone for The Josephine Network, solidifying their position as trailblazers in the NYC music scene. The band's fusion of glam rock with a modern edge has garnered them a devoted fanbase, and this music video release promises to further elevate their status in the industry.

The video recently made waves as it was premiered in AmNewYork, the widest circulated free newspaper in NYC, both online and in print.

The Josephine Network's "Valerie" music video directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg is now available for viewing on major streaming platforms. Join the band on their electrifying journey as they reimagine the boundaries of music and visual storytelling.