Jordan Davis Releases New Single 'I Ain't Sayin'

CMA and ACM award-winning singer/songwriter Jordan Davis released his latest single, “I Ain’t Sayin’” on Thursday via country radio world premiere.

Released along with an official visualizer, “I Ain’t Sayin’” marks Davis’ first radio single off his highly anticipated new album expected next year, and it is the follow up to his seventh country radio No. 1, “Tucson Too Late.”

Written by Travis Wood, Steve Moakler, Mark Holman, and Emily Reid, and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, “I Ain’t Sayin’” was created during a writing retreat Davis hosted in Montana and it brings his distinctive sound back to the airwaves. Earlier this week, Davis took to the stage during his ongoing DAMN GOOD TIME Arena headlining tour, as well as a direct-support opening slot at Met Life for Luke Combs’ Growin’ Up and Gettin’ Old Tour (6/20), where he performed the new single live for the first time to the crowd of 40,000+ fans.

Davis, the current reigning ACM Song of the Year winner (“Next Thing You Know”) and NSAI and CMA Song of the Year winner (“Buy Dirt”), is currently at work on his new project and shares, “I loved the feel of this song as one of the first new tracks off the new album, and it was amazing to be able to perform it for fans for the first time on stage this past weekend.”

About Jordan Davis:

Award winning, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Jordan Davis’ highly anticipated second full-length album Bluebird Days produced four consecutive No. 1s and three “song of the year” award-winning titles including the 4x Platinum-selling hit “Buy Dirt,” (CMA Awards 2023, NSAI Awards 2023) and 3x Platinum-selling “Next Thing You Know” (ACM Awards 2024).

All penned by Davis, the Louisiana-born and raised star also released chart-topping hit singles “What My World Spins Around” and “Tucson Too Late,” in addition to “Next Thing You Know” and “Buy Dirt,” earning numerous award-nominations, including ACM, CMA, CMT, American Music Award, Billboard Music Award, and iHeart Award nods as well as his second Platinum-certified album with Bluebird Days. Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits-totaling 7 No. 1s at Country radio- off of his Platinum-certified debut album Home State including the Double Platinum “Singles You Up,” and two Platinum-selling songs “Take It From Me” and “Slow Dance In A Parking Lot.” In 2019, Davis was awarded Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and in addition to being a 2X nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year, he was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018.

He’s appeared on Good Morning America, TODAY, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live and more and is currently headlining his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR while also serving as direct support for Luke Combs on select Growin Up And Getting Old Tour dates. Currently at work on his new album, Davis is set to release “I Ain’t Sayin’” his first single this week off his new upcoming project, this week. For more information, visit JordanDavisOfficial.com.

