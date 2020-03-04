Jonny Polonsky Releases 'Kingdom of Sleep' Album Friday

American singer-songwriter, guitarist, multi-instrumentalist and producer Jonny Polonsky presents his new 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP and the new video for his latest single 'Ghost Like Soul' featuring Cedric Bixler-Zavala (The Mars Volta/ At The Drive-In), directed by Paul Elledge, a legend in the world of professional photography with work featured in publications as diverse as Rolling Stone and Forbes.



Self-produced by Polonsky, this album was mixed and mastered by Mike Tholen (Chris Connelly, Revolting Cocks). Earlier, he released the lead single 'The Weeping Souls'.



NYC-based but hailing from Chicago, Polonsky writes interstellar anthems for a new generation of mindfreaks. Songs of sex and death and love...hymns of despair and transcendence. A celebration of what it feels like to be human; from the exalted, grandest moments of euphoria and bliss, to the universal pain of loss and letting go. Beauty at every turn.



Over his storied and dynamic career as a solo artist, Jonny Polonsky has released six full-length records over 23 years. From early on, he has impressed upon many music luminaries. His DIY demos led to support from Reeves Gabrels (David Bowie, Tin Machine), Marc Ribot (Tom Waits, Elvis Costello), Zander Schloss (Joe Strummer, Circle Jerks) and John Zorn. The latter invited him to play CBGB's Gallery for the New Jewish Music Festival with his band featuring Marc Ribot on guitar, Sebastian Steinberg (Soul Coughing) on bass, and Sim Cain (Rollins Band) on drums.



Reeves Gabrels' introduction led to Frank Black support, representation by Pixies manager Ken Goes, and Frank Black producing a demo recording, which led iconic record producer Rick Rubin to sign Polonsky to American Recordings.



Polonsky has also performed on albums by Johnny Cash, Neil Diamond, Tom Morello (Rage Against The Machine), Pete Yorn, Dixie Chicks, Minnie Driver and Donovan.



The instrumentation on this record ranges beyond the standard guitar, bass and drums: 1980's Blade Runner-like synthesizer soundscapes, Middle Eastern finger cymbals, gongs, bass clarinets, piccolos, harmonica, bass fiddles, and a children's choir.



"This album came together as most of my records - gradually. I'm always writing and recording, and after awhile, I notice a unifying theme or atmosphere kind of pokes it head up. The songs that want to be grouped together raise their hands and volunteer for service, nothing is very consciously calculated on my end. I was listening to a lot of Cocteau Twins, I got heavily into them while writing and recording these songs," says Jonny Polonsky.



The 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP follows 'UNRELEASHED: Demos and Rarities 1996-2018', issued as a limited-edition colored-vinyl Record Store Day gatefold edition via Jett Plastic Recordings (also available digitally and on CD with 3 bonus tracks).



Mixed by producer Brendan O'Brien (Neil Young, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, Rage Against the Machine), his 1996 debut album 'Hi My Name is Jonny' was met with great critical reception from The New York Times, MTV and international news outlets. After touring with Frank Black for several months and the 1996 Lollapalooza summer tour, Polonsky took a hiatus.



Resurfacing in 2004 with 'The Power of Sound' LP, he supported Audioslave on their 2005 North American tour. In 2006, Polonsky formed the short-lived band Big Nose with Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford (Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave), and collabored on several songs with Maynard James Keenan (Tool, A Perfect Circle) for his project Puscifer, with whom Polonsky also wrote, recorded and toured from 2007 to 2010.



Polonsky's 2012 album 'Intergalactic Messenger of Divine Light and Love' was recorded at Rick Rubin's recording studio in Malibu and Akademie Mathematique of Philosophical Sound Research, and mixed by Jim Scott (Tom Petty, Slayer). The 2015 album 'The Other Side of Midnight' followed, mixed by Dean Hurley at David Lynch's Asymmetrical Studios.



Polonsky released his fifth LP 'Fresh Flesh' in January 2018, recorded at Rick Rubin's studio and featuring guest performances by vocalist Mark Lanegan (Screaming Trees, Queens of the Stone Age), and drummer Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus, Love and Rockets, and Tones on Tail.



The 'Kingdom of Sleep' LP will be released on March 6, everywhere digitally, as well as on CD and clear vinyl with gatefold sleeve. It can be pre-ordered at https://www.jonnypolonsky.com/music

Listen to "Ghost Like Soul" here:





