Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Joni Mitchell to Receive the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Mitchell will be honored with a tribute concert March 1 in Washington, D.C., that will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Jan. 12, 2023  

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced that Joni Mitchell, an icon among music makers, will be the next recipient of the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. Mitchell will be honored with a tribute concert March 1 in Washington, D.C., that will premiere on PBS stations nationwide on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET (check local listings).

After getting her start performing in coffee shops and nightclubs in her native Canada, Mitchell would go on to set a new standard marrying music and lyrics. With such songs as "Both Sides, Now," "Chelsea Morning," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock" and "The Circle Game," Mitchell became a household name.

"Joni Mitchell's music and artistry have left a distinct impression on American culture and internationally, crossing from folk music with a distinctive voice whose songs will stay with us for the ages," Hayden said. "Joni Mitchell's music has so many artists and music lovers all singing her tunes. We are honored to present the Gershwin Prize to this musical genius."

While Mitchell's early music is often categorized as "folk," her sound draws as much from jazz, classical and rock as she crossed various musical genres. Her music often encompasses bespoke tunings and song structures that defy categorization. As a lyricist, she delves deeply into both the personal and political, unafraid to explore the raw reality of living underneath societal norms and time-worn traditions.

Mitchell redefined the role of women musicians. She oversaw all aspects of her albums, including songwriting, arrangements, performance, production and artwork.

"This is a very prestigious award," Mitchell said. "Thank you for honoring me."

Bestowed in recognition of the legendary songwriting team of George and Ira Gershwin, the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the nation's highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music. The honoree is selected by the Librarian of Congress in consultation with a board of scholars, producers, performers, songwriters and other music specialists.

Previous recipients are Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, Sir Paul McCartney, songwriting duo Burt Bacharach and the late Hal David, Carole King, Billy Joel, Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Tony Bennett, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, Garth Brooks, and Lionel Richie.

Mitchell will receive the Gershwin Prize at an all-star concert in Washington, D.C., on March 1. PBS stations nationwide will premiere the concert - "Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song" - at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 31, (check local listings), available via broadcast and on PBS.org and the PBS App as part of the co-produced Emmy Award-winning music series. It will also be available to U.S. Department of Defense locations around the world via the American Forces Network.

"We are very proud to be the home of the Gershwin Prize, and help celebrate the legacy of Joni Mitchell," said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of PBS. "Joni blazed a new trail for singer-songwriters, and her influence continues to echo through the music of some of today's most popular artists. We look forward to sharing this celebration of Joni's artistry and art with our audiences."

"Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song" is a co-production of WETA Washington, D.C.; Ken Ehrlich Productions, Inc.; and the Library of Congress.

About Joni Mitchell

Joni Mitchell is an artist of unparalleled gifts as a poet, a songwriter, a musician, a producer, and a painter. She is an icon of modern music and one of the most influential creators of our age. Nearly 60 years after her first performances in Canadian coffee shops and nightclubs, the legend of Mitchell's genius continues to grow.

Mitchell signed to Reprise Records in 1968, the same year she released her debut, "Song To A Seagull." The albums that followed set a new standard for the marriage of music and lyrics and made her the premier female singer-songwriter of a revolutionary new generation of artists. With songs like "Both Sides, Now," "Chelsea Morning," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Woodstock," and "The Circle Game," Mitchell became a household name.

The accolades bestowed on Mitchell have been vast, including multiple Grammy Awards®, the Kennedy Center Honors, the Polar Music Prize, MusiCares Person of the Year, and inductions into both the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In her native Canada, Mitchell has received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Artistic Achievement, Canada's highest honor in the performing arts, and has been named a Companion of the Order of Canada, Canada's highest civilian honor. She was also recently presented an honorary doctorate from the Berklee College of Music.

Mitchell has never stopped making art, most recently launching the Joni Mitchell Archives, which began with her curating her vast catalog to reveal hours of previously unissued studio and live recordings. In 2022, Mitchell won a Grammy for producing the first volume in the series, "Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963 to 1967)."

This year is set to be another landmark year for Joni Mitchell as she brings her Joni Jam to the stage for her first headlining concert in over two decades at Washington state's legendary Gorge Amphitheatre in June.

About the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song is the nation's highest award for influence, impact and achievement in popular music. Established in 2007, the prize honors living musical artists whose contributions in the field of popular song exemplify the standard of excellence associated with George and Ira Gershwin. Criteria for selection include: artistic merit; influence in promoting music as a vehicle of cultural understanding; impact and achievement in entertaining and informing audiences; and inspiring new generations of musicians.

In making the selection, the Librarian of Congress consulted leading members of the music and entertainment communities, as well as curators from the Library's Music Division, American Folklife Center and National Audio-Visual Conservation Center.

The Gershwin name is used in connection with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song courtesy of the families of George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin. GERSHWIN® is a registered trademark of Gershwin Enterprises.



Drayton Farley to Release New Album Twenty on High in March Photo
Drayton Farley to Release New Album 'Twenty on High' in March
Produced by Sadler Vaden (Morgan Wade) and recorded at Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville, TN, Twenty on High features ten new original songs that demonstrate Farley’s deep, introspective songwriting and honest delivery. The new song is inspired by Farley’s time working on the railroad.
Ava Max to Release New Single One of Us Tomorrow Photo
Ava Max to Release New Single 'One of Us' Tomorrow
Ava Max will release her new single, 'One of Us,' tomorrow, January 12. The album features production by Henry Walter (Miley Cyrus, Maroon 5), Mathew James Burns (Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande), Sean Douglas (Lizzo), Peter Rycroft (Little Mix, Becky Hill), and Pablo Bowman (Jonas Brothers, Anne-Marie).
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest Highway Find Photo
Griffen Palmer Named SiriusXM the Highway’s Newest 'Highway Find'
Just announced as Big Loud Records' newest signing, Griffen Palmer is starting the year off strong. Palmer joins an elite group of power players with the accolade, including Parker McCollum, reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs, Gabby Barrett, Maren Morris, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line, and many more. 
Malik Baptiste Debuts All You Need to Know Featuring Snoh Aalegra Photo
Malik Baptiste Debuts 'All You Need to Know' Featuring Snoh Aalegra
GRAMMY award-winning producer and artist Malik Baptiste kicks off a new chapter and releases his new single “All You Need To Know,” featuring GRAMMY nominated, Iranian Swedish-born singer Snoh Aalegra. The track tightly packages Baptiste’s upbringing in Texas and the singular experiences that shaped him into the genre-defying talent he is now.

From This Author - Michael Major


IMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in FebruaryIMPRACTICAL JOKERS Season 10 to Premiere in February
January 12, 2023

A heavyweight roster of guests, including multi-GRAMMY® winner John Mayer, global superstar Post Malone, rock legend Bret Michaels (“Rock of Love”), multi-GRAMMY® and Billboard Music Award-nominated Kesha (“Conjuring Kesha”), 8-time NBA All-Star Anthony Davis (Space Jam: A New Legacy) and actor Paul Rudd will join the show's lineup.
VIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven TrailerVIDEO: Watch the SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Trailer
January 12, 2023

Returning this summer are Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer. Watch the video trailer for Summer House season seven now!
Photos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast PhotosPhotos: Bravo Debuts SUMMER HOUSE Season Seven Cast Photos
January 12, 2023

Check out new portrait photos of the cast, including returning cast members Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Mya Allen. The housemates are joined by new friends Samantha Feher and Chris Leoni.
CBS Renews GHOSTS For Third SeasonCBS Renews GHOSTS For Third Season
January 12, 2023

GHOSTS stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Román Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long. Executive producers are Joe Port & Joe Wiseman, Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, and more.
Saweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season TwoSaweetie Will Appear in BEL-AIR Season Two
January 12, 2023

Peacock’s record setting drama series Bel-Air announces Season 2 cameo from Grammy nominated recording artist Saweetie, along with recurring cast Brooklyn McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish), Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) and Riele Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger). 
share