Jonas Brothers to Bring 'Jonascon on Tour' to 10 Stadium Shows

Fans will be treated to an interactive pre-show tailgate party, including creative fan showcases, exclusive installations, and more.
Following the inaugural Jonascon, the Jonas Brothers will take the magic on the road with JONASCON ON TOUR, a pre-show experience rolling out in 10 major cities as part of their upcoming tour. This special fan activation is free for all ticket holders and reimagines the most unforgettable elements of JONASCON for an immersive, city-specific celebration in each of the 10 stadium tour stops.
Fans will be treated to an interactive pre-show tailgate party, complete with creative fan showcases, exclusive installations, and nods to Jonas Brothers' iconic 20-year journey.
Key elements include:
*With Marshmello
+With The All American Rejects
#With Boys Like Girls
Sun Aug 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+
Tue Aug 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*+
Thu Aug 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*+
Sun Aug 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+
Thu Aug 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#
Sat Aug 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#
Tue Aug 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*#
Thu Aug 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*#
Sun Aug 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*#
Sat Sep 06 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium*#
Thu Sep 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#
Sat Sep 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#
Mon Sep 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#
Thu Sep 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#
Fri Sep 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#
Sun Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#
Sun Oct 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#
Sun Oct 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#
Fri Oct 06 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#
Tue Oct 07 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+
Wed Oct 08 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+
Fri Oct 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+
Sun Oct 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+
Tue Oct 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+
Thu Oct 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+
Fri Oct 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+
Sat Oct 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+
Sun Oct 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+
Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+
Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+
Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+
Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+
Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+
Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+
Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+
Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+
Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+
Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+
Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+
Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+
Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+
Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+
