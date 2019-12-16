Jonas Brothers Wrap Historic 'Happiness Begins Tour' With Over 1 Million Tickets Sold

Last night the Jonas Brothers concluded their largest tour ever with two knockout shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. The outing's success is undoubtable with over 1 million tickets sold and a total gross over $100 million throughout the North American run, including dates across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the Happiness Begins Tour Presented by American Airlines and Mastercard marked the band's first headlining tour in over a decade and further solidified their status as bonified superstars with no sign of slowing down.

Due to overwhelming demand and instant sell outs in arenas across the country, the Jonas Brothers added new shows earlier this year, bringing the total number to 74 - the most dates they have ever done on a single tour. Performing hits both old and new, happiness began for their fervent fans who came out in droves to hear everything from "Year 3000" to "Sucker." The GRAMMY® nominated, multiplatinum powerhouse trio was joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw on select dates.

2019 was a landmark year for Jonas Brothers with their blockbuster single "Sucker," #1 album "Happiness Begins," and their sold out Happiness Begins North American tour. "Sucker" is RIAA 2x platinum and debuted at number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut by a group this century. They are also nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker" and were recently named Billboard's 2019 Top Charting Duo/Group.

Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2019 Dates:

Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena

Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, August 19, 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center

Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, August 24, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 30, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center

Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center

Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena

Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Friday, September 20, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center

Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena

Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center

Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center

Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena

Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Monday, October 21, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Monday, October 28, 2019 Monterrey, Mexico Auditorio Citibanamex

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Mexico City, Mexico Sports Palace

Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mexico City, Mexico Sports Palace

Saturday, November 2, 2019 Guadalajara, Mexico Auditorio Telmex

Tuesday, November 12, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Friday, November 15, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Saturday, November 16, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Sunday, November 17, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Memorial Coliseum

Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Friday, November 22, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Saturday, November 23, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sunday, November 24, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Montreal, BC Bell Centre

Thursday, November 29, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, November 30, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

Friday, December 6, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Saturday, December 7, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Wednesday, December 12, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

Saturday, December 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sunday, December 15, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum





