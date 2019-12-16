Jonas Brothers Wrap Historic 'Happiness Begins Tour' With Over 1 Million Tickets Sold
Last night the Jonas Brothers concluded their largest tour ever with two knockout shows at The Forum in Los Angeles. The outing's success is undoubtable with over 1 million tickets sold and a total gross over $100 million throughout the North American run, including dates across the U.S., Mexico and Canada. Produced by Live Nation, the Happiness Begins Tour Presented by American Airlines and Mastercard marked the band's first headlining tour in over a decade and further solidified their status as bonified superstars with no sign of slowing down.
Due to overwhelming demand and instant sell outs in arenas across the country, the Jonas Brothers added new shows earlier this year, bringing the total number to 74 - the most dates they have ever done on a single tour. Performing hits both old and new, happiness began for their fervent fans who came out in droves to hear everything from "Year 3000" to "Sucker." The GRAMMY® nominated, multiplatinum powerhouse trio was joined by special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw on select dates.
2019 was a landmark year for Jonas Brothers with their blockbuster single "Sucker," #1 album "Happiness Begins," and their sold out Happiness Begins North American tour. "Sucker" is RIAA 2x platinum and debuted at number 1 on Billboard's Hot 100, becoming the first #1 for the band and the first #1 debut by a group this century. They are also nominated for a 2020 Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Sucker" and were recently named Billboard's 2019 Top Charting Duo/Group.
Jonas Brothers "Happiness Begins Tour" 2019 Dates:
Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Miami, FL AmericanAirlines Arena
Friday, August 9, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Saturday, August 10, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Monday, August 12, 2019 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Thursday, August 15, 2019 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Saturday, August 17, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Sunday, August 18, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Monday, August 19, 2019 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Wednesday, August 21, 2019 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, August 23, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Saturday, August 24, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Thursday, August 29, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Friday, August 30, 2019 New York, NY Madison Square Garden
Saturday, August 31, 2019 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
Tuesday, September 3, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, September 4, 2019 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center
Thursday, September 5, 2019 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Saturday, September 7, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Sunday, September 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Tuesday, September 10, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Cincinnati, OH U.S. Bank Arena
Friday, September 13, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Saturday, September 14, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Monday, September 16, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Thursday, September 19, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Friday, September 20, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center
Sunday, September 22, 2019 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Thursday, September 26, 2019 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Friday, September 27, 2019 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center
Sunday, September 29, 2019 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
Tuesday, October 1, 2019 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Thursday, October 3, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena
Saturday, October 5, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Sunday, October 6, 2019 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Tuesday, October 8, 2019 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, October 11, 2019 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Saturday, October 12, 2019 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
Sunday, October 13, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center
Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Thursday, October 17, 2019 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Friday, October 18, 2019 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sunday, October 20, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Monday, October 21, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl
Monday, October 28, 2019 Monterrey, Mexico Auditorio Citibanamex
Wednesday, October 30, 2019 Mexico City, Mexico Sports Palace
Thursday, October 31, 2019 Mexico City, Mexico Sports Palace
Saturday, November 2, 2019 Guadalajara, Mexico Auditorio Telmex
Tuesday, November 12, 2019 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Friday, November 15, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center
Saturday, November 16, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, November 17, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, November 19, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Friday, November 22, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Saturday, November 23, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sunday, November 24, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden
Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 Montreal, BC Bell Centre
Thursday, November 29, 2019 Atlantic City, NJ Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, November 30, 2019 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
Tuesday, December 3, 2019 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
Friday, December 6, 2019 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Saturday, December 7, 2019 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
Tuesday, December 10, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Wednesday, December 12, 2019 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
Saturday, December 14, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sunday, December 15, 2019 Los Angeles, CA The Forum