Jonas Brothers Add New East Coast Dates to 'Greetings From Your Hometown' Tour

On the heels of selling out their previously announced New York dates, Jonas Brothers will add three new dates to the ‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ tour. The band is made up of Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas, who was recently seen in Broadway's The Last Five Years.

Following overwhelming fan demand, the band will add second stops in Newark at Prudential Center on November 17 as well as Belmont Park at UBS Arena on November 19, and lastly a stop in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion on November 20. Jesse McCartney will join as support artist for all three dates.

Artist presale begins tomorrow, Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. ET and general on sale begins Friday, October 24 at 10 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.com.

In addition to the new tour dates, Jonas Brothers have also announced that they will be performing at Game 2 of the 2025 World Series in tribute to Stand Up To Cancer on Saturday, October 25, as this year’s Mastercard Stand Up To Cancer ambassadors.

The JONAS20 Tour highlights every chapter of Jonas Brothers’ 20-year journey, blending early hits with solo projects such as Nick Jonas & the Administration and DNCE and brand-new tracks from their latest album Greetings From Your Hometown.

​​Since the kickoff, the tour has been filled with headline-making surprise appearances. Fans have been treated to surprise collaborations and performances with 5 Seconds of Summer, Alessia Cara, All Time Low, Cartel, Chord Overstreet, Christina Perri, Dashboard Confessional, Ela Taubert, Fifth Harmony, Gavin DeGraw, Hanson, Hoobastank, Jack’s Mannequin, Jason Mraz, John Legend, JoJo, Jordin Sparks, JP Saxe, Julia Michaels, Kelsea Ballerini, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Natasha Bedingfield, Neon Trees, Paul Russell, Phantom Planet, Plain White T’s, Russell Dickerson, Ryan Cabrera, Sierra Ferrell, Simple Plan, Sum 41, The Click Five, The Veronicas, Yellowcard and more making each night a one-of-a-kind celebration.

Fans around the world can stream the JONAS20: Greetings from Your Hometown tour live from Orlando on October 26 and Buffalo on November 9, exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

‘JONAS20: Greetings From Your Hometown’ TOUR DATES:

+With The All American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

^With Jesse McCartney

*With Franklin Jonas

newly added dates bolded, go on sale Friday, October 24

Wed Oct 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+*

Fri Oct 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+*

Sun Oct 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+*

Mon Oct 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+*

Tue Oct 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena+*

Wed Oct 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+*

Fri Oct 31 – DNCE HALLOWEEN – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater

Sat Nov 01 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+*

Sun Nov 02 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+*

Tue Nov 04 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+*

Wed Nov 05 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+*

Thu Nov 06 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+*

Sat Nov 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+*

Sun Nov 09 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+*

Tue Nov 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+*

Wed Nov 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+*

Fri Nov 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+*

Sun Nov 16 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center+*

Mon Nov 17 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center^*

Wed Nov 19 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena^*

Thu Nov 20 – Providence, RI – Amica Mutual Pavilion^*

Sat Nov 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center^*

Sun Nov 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesar's Arena^*

Sat Nov 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena*

Sun Nov 30 – Nick Jonas Sunday Best Brunch

Sun Nov 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Maverik Center*

Wed Dec 03 – Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena^*

Sat Dec 06 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center^*

Tue Dec 09 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena^*

Thu Dec 11 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena^*

Fri Dec 12 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena^*

Sun Dec 14 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum^*

Mon Dec 15 – Ottawa, ON – Canadian Tire Centre^*

Wed Dec 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre^*

Thu Dec 18 – Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena^*

Sat Dec 20 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena^*

Sun Dec 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena^*

Mon Dec 22 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center^*

ABOUT JONAS BROTHERS:

The Jonas Brothers have sold more than 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams. Among many accolades, they’ve recently claimed a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In 2019, they released their Platinum-Certified Republic Records debut, Happiness Begins. It yielded the history-making, 5x-Platinum smash “Sucker,” which minted them as “the first group in the 21st century to debut at #1 on the Hot 100,” exploded as the “longest running #1 Pop Airplay Single of 2019,” and received a GRAMMY® Award nomination in the category of “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.” The band supported the album with the worldwide “Happiness Begins Tour”—selling over 1.2 million tickets—and the Amazon Original documentaries Chasing Happiness and Happiness Continues.

In 2023, embarked on a new era with the release of The Album, via Republic Records. The Album was produced by Jon Bellion and features hit singles “Waffle House” and “Wings.” In support of the new album and this new era for Jonas Brothers, they kicked off “The Tour” with two sold-out shows at New York’s iconic Yankee Stadium. “The Tour” included stadium and arena dates around the globe through 2024, resulting in the band’s biggest and most extensive tour to date. 2025 marks a special year for Jonas Brothers as they celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band.

To kick off the year, Jonas Brothers released two new singles–“Slow Motion” with producer Marshmello and “Love Me To Heaven.” They also hosted a JONASCON fan event at New Jersey’s American Dream, where they celebrated 20 years of legacy, memories, and the Jonas Brothers fan community with over 75,000 fans from all over the world in attendance. Their brand new album, Greetings from Your Hometown, is out now.

Photo Courtesy of Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation