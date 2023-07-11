Jon Regen Releases New Album 'Satisfied Mind' Feat. Ron Carter, Rob Thomas, Pino Palladino, Dave McMurray & More

Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind at the Django in New York City on July 11. 

Jul. 11, 2023

The acclaimed New York-based singer, songwriter and pianist Jon Regen released his long-awaited new album Satisfied Mind via Symphonic, along with the album’s fourth single “Wake Me Up” featuring bass legend Pino Palladino. This week, after celebrating the album’s second single “Nobody But You” for seven straight weeks on their A-List playlist, Jazz FM made “Wake Me Up” their “Breakfast Track of the Week.”

Produced by Jamiroquai’s Matt Johnson, “Wake Me Up” is replete with dreamlike chords and prodigious piano solos. “That track is definitely an homage to my mentor, the master pianist Kenny Barron,” Regen says. “So much of what I do on the keyboard can be traced back to my time apprenticing Kenny. His touch, time and phrasing - you can’t help but absorb that kind of grace and gravitas. I wanted to really dig into the piano this time out, because that’s where it all starts for me.”

“Wake Me Up” is notable not only for Regen’s blistering piano work, but also for the jaw-dropping bass part courtesy of Pino Palladino. “Pino has been part of my musical DNA since I was a kid,” Regen explains. “So many of the records he played on affected me viscerally in my formative years – from Paul Young and Don Henley, to D’Angelo, Tears for Fears, John Mayer and countless others. I sent him the rough idea we had for “Wake Me Up,” and soon after, he was doing what only he can do on the electric bass. It’s a sound so massive you can’t help but move to it. Who sounds like that? One person. Pino.” 

The track also features famed drummer Jeremy Stacey (King Crimson, Noel Gallagher), and violinist Katie Jacoby (The Who).

Regen’s new album Satisfied Mind is a genre-blurring tour de force that marries a myriad of musical styles alongside a cast of legends. On his tenth release as a leader, Regen weaves a wild sonic web that effortlessly links his instrumental jazz roots with pop panache, electronic experimentation and more. It’s an album as fresh as it is familiar, melding humor, heart and art into a sound all its own. And even prior to the album's release, tracks from it have been played and playlisted by BBC Radio 2, SiriusXM, Jazz FM and other outlets.

Satisfied Mind also features a cast of musical luminaries like Ron Carter, Rob Thomas, Dave McMurray, Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer), Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks), Gino Robair (Tom Waits), UK singing sensation Judith Owen and others.

Regen has worn a multitude of hats in his career – from a sought-after sideman with artists like Little Jimmy Scott and Kyle Eastwood, to an acclaimed solo artist in his own right with a Number One Billboard album and a discography chock full of cameos by musical legends. He was also the longtime Editor of Keyboard Magazine, a writer for outlets like the New York Times and Variety, and the creator and host of the popular worldwide radio show “New York Notes” that ran for nearly 100 episodes on JazzRadio Berlin and featured guests like Bruce Hornsby, Jackson Browne, Jools Holland and others. So if anyone could pull together a captivating musical cast, it would be Regen. 

“I called the album ‘Satisfied Mind’ because it’s the first time a collection of songs truly sounds like me,” Regen explains. “I love a good song and a great solo, but there are also moments on this record that are full of surprises. Plus, having my heroes like Ron, Pino and Rob come and leave it all on the mat - well, that’s the icing on the cake.” 

Satisfied Mind follows Regen’s acclaimed 2019 release Higher Ground that received praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard, the Philadelphia Inquirer and other outlets, and featured guest appearances by icons like Andy Summers of The Police, Benmont Tench of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Chuck Leavell of The Rolling Stones and Nick Rhodes of Duran Duran. 

Jon Regen will celebrate the release of Satisfied Mind at the Django in New York City on July 11. Tickets are on sale now.

Photo Credit: Juan Patino



