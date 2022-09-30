Jon Langston Releases 'Give You My All' Single

32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is sharing a brand-new track "Give You My All," out everywhere today.

The "consistently excellent record maker" (MusicRow) delivers a timeless country love song, which he co-wrote alongside Brad Wagner and Jordan Gray, with production by Jacob Rice and Jody Stevens. Brimming with heartfelt lyrics, Langston promises all his money and time, plus his last breath and last name on the ballad.

"'Give You My All' is all about finding that person you love and giving them everything you got," shares Langston. "I hope the fans feel this one just as much as I do. I wrote this one with two of my buddies, so that makes it even more special."

"Give You My All" follows Langston's latest release "Beers Got Drank," with its good-timing official music video out now. On the road for his headlining BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR, he will hit the stage to perform new music and fan-favorite hits in Rome, GA tonight (9/30). Langston's BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR continues through November. For tickets and more information on upcoming tour dates, visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

Jon Langston's BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR dates

9/30 | Rome, GA - Peaches

10/14 | Easton, PA - One Centre Square

10/15 | Chesterfield, VA - Keystone Acres**

10/21 | Franklinton, LA - Washington Parish Free Fair

10/22 | Chicago, IL - Joe's on Weed Street

10/27 | Savannah, GA - Saddle Bags Savannah

10/28 | Dothan, AL - The Plant

10/29 | Baton Rouge, LA - Texas Club

11/5 | Bartow, FL - Bartow Ford**

11/11 | Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo-Springfield

11/12 | Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

11/19 | Indianapolis, IN - 8 Seconds Saloon

** = shows not part of the BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR

Jon Langston grew up in Loganville, GA, listening to music by his heroes Alan Jackson and the Eagles. Earning a Division 1 college football scholarship, Langston always thought football would be a part of his life, but after his sixth concussion left him blind for fifteen minutes, his football career ended abruptly.

He picked up his guitar - untouched since eighth grade - and re-taught himself how to play. Performing at open mic nights and honing his songwriting led to the 2013 release of self-penned, "Forever Girl," the first song he ever wrote, and now certified GOLD by the RIAA.

That release kicked off his music career, culminating in sold out shows across the country and over 500 million career streams. Once a fan attending Luke Bryan's Farm Tour in Athens, GA, Langston experienced a full circle moment by joining Bryan on the Farm Tour in 2017 and 2018, and again as support on his Sunset Repeat Tour in 2019.

Langston signed a publishing deal with Sony ATV, management with KP Entertainment, and is the first artist signed under Bryan's label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville. He made his Grand Ole Opry debut in February, and his recent releases "Beers Got Drank," "Back Words" follow tracks including "Happy Ever After," "Try Missing You" and "When You're Lonely," highlighting his adept songwriting and classic country influences.

He released his anticipated EP Now You Know in 2019, featuring six original songs he co-wrote. Langston's debut major label single, "When It Comes To Loving You" hit No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes Chart and his single "Now You Know" reached the Top 30 on the country radio airplay charts. Catch Langston out on the road for his headlining BEERS GOT DRANK TOUR.