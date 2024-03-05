Jon Anderson And The Band Geeks 2024 North American YES EPICS, CLASSICS, AND MORE Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following their 2023 tour, Jon Anderson and The Band Geeks have announced the first 22 shows of the 2024 "YES Epics, Classics, and More" tour. The tour begins on May 30th at the State Theatre in New Brunswick, NJ.

Like the 2023 tour, the set list will contain numerous YES songs from all stages of the band's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career that feature Jon as their lead vocalist and songwriter. The tour also promises the introduction of new material created by Jon and The Band Geeks.

Jon and the Band Geeks are currently putting the finishing touches on a brand new nine track CD set for release in late summer with a first single and video targeted for release in late June. Tour dates below

Tour Dates:

5/30/2024 - Thursday - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

6/1/2024 - Saturday - Englewood, NJ - Bergen PAC

6/3/2024 - Monday - Rochester, NY - Kodak Center Theatre

6/6/2024 - Thursday - Albany, NY - Hart Theatre

6/8/2024 - Saturday - Hammondsport, NY - Point of The Bluff Concert Pavilion

6/13/2024 - Thursday - Chicago, IL - Copernicus

6/15/2024 - Saturday - St. Louis, MO

6/18/2024 - Tuesday - Greensburg, PA - Palace Theater

6/20/2024 - Thursday - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

6/22/2024 - Saturday - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts

6/25/2024 - Tuesday - Boston, MA - Shubert Theatre

6/27/2024 - Thursday - Ridgefield, CT - Ridgefield Playhouse

7/21/2024 - Sunday - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

7/24/2024 - Wednesday - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium*

7/27/2024 - Saturday - Peachtree City, GA - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheatre

7/30/2024 - Tuesday - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater*

8/2/2024 - Friday - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

8/4/2024 - Sunday - La Vista, NE - The Astro Outdoors*

8/7/2024 - Wednesday - Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater*

8/10/2024 - Saturday - Denver, CO - Paramount

8/14/2024 - Wednesday - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre

8/16/2024 - Friday - Thousand Oaks, CA - Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center

*w/Special Guests The Return of Emerson, Lake & Palmer