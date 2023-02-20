Joker's Hand Release EP “Seeing Red'

Hailing from Torrance, CA, the duo known as Joker's Hand has been steadily amassing fans since their early singles took off on LA Radio powerhouse 106.7 KROQ (many of which spent weeks at #1 on the station's weekly program 'Locals Only').

An appearance at Redondo Beach's Beachlife Festival further cemented them as a band to keep tabs on, with their incendiary performance all but demanding attendees take notice.

The band has now released their new EP "Seeing Red", out everywhere now via Wiretap Records. The album features the tracks "You're Why I Don't Sleep at Night" and "Danny Phantom" which features Jakob Nowell.

Joker's Hand's Kevin Kawano says, "We had a lot of fun with this one. We experimented with sounds A LOT, recorded one of the heaviest songs we've ever written, and got very vulnerable and real."

Kawano met bandmate Matthew Lau and together they formed the band in 2017. After writing dozens of demos and carving a name for themselves on the Los Angeles club circuit, the band met with producers Steve Ornest and Wyn Davis at Total Access Recording Studios (Sublime, No Doubt, Guns N' Roses). They began working on what would become their debut self-titled EP, which was released in March 2020.

Joker's Hand songs are timeless, weaving multiple genres of music like pop, punk and hip-hop into their rock-rooted sound. The band's explosive live shows coupled with their ear-catching vocals and musicianship has catapulted them above the noise floor of the Los Angeles rock music scene.

Stream the new album now everywhere and check out the music videos for the singles below.

Photo: So Finch Photography