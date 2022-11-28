John Legend Shares Piano Versions Of Songs From His 'LEGEND' LP
Tune in every day at 8am PST to keep counting down the holidays with an exclusive gift on Apple Music.
Apple Music is getting into the giving spirit this holiday season with the return of From Apple Music With Love, a special countdown to the holidays. Each day at 8:00a PST from November 25 - 30, Apple Music subscribers will receive exclusive gifts from some of the biggest and brightest names in music, stamped with love and ready for unwrapping.
This year, gifts range from live concert recordings, new renditions of favorite songs, a classic album rerelease alongside a brand new holiday album, and party-crushing mixes to close out the year. Do yourself a favor and enjoy the musical experiences we've put together with Apple Music listeners in mind.
Today's exclusive gift comes from John Legend as he shares piano-driven versions of some of his favorite songs from his 2022 album LEGEND.
"The songs are about love," John Legend tells Apple Music. "They're songs about expressing yourself and being inspired and telling your authentic truth when it comes to who you are and how you feel about the people you love. I really thought about each song and what songs I could do cool versions of on piano," Legend says.
"Some of them, I would want to stick closer to the original vibe and energy of the original recording. But some of them, I thought it'd be fun to do a really fresh take on it. I wanted to record them in a way that was more intimate so that people could really feel and listen to every lyric."
Tune in every day at 8am PST to keep counting down the holidays with an exclusive gift on Apple Music
From This Author - Michael Major
November 28, 2022
