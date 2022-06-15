John Denver's Estate to Reissue 'Rocky Mountain High' for 50th Anniversary

In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, the beloved Rocky Mountain High album and song will be reissued on limited edition blue vinyl by Windstar Records and Secretly Distribution on September 16. Pre-order and purchase exclusive merchandise here.

Originally released on September 15, 1972, Rocky Mountain High was Denver's first Top 10 album and is officially recognized as the second state song of Colorado as of 2007. It was written while Denver was camping in the Rocky Mountains during the Perseid Meteor Shower, expressing his love and wonder for his adopted state.

Denver's estate will be commemorating the anniversary throughout the year, including a special performance with the Colorado Symphony Orchestra on September 8 featuring audio and video of Denver himself and backed by members of his former band. Additional initiatives will be announced soon.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis recently confirmed the renaming of Mountain Lion Trail in Golden Gate Canyon State Park, which will now be called the Rocky Mountain High Trail. "Here in Colorado, we've always known that our majestic mountains, our bright blue skies, our starlit nights and our forest and streams were the stuff of legends-but John Denver made them the stuff of song lyrics, too," says Polis. "And not just any lyrics, but world-famous lyrics that span genres and generations."

In the early '70's Denver was one of the first artists to share an environmental message through his music, contributing to a number of charitable and environmental causes. He has received a number of civic and humanitarian awards over the years, including the Presidential "World Without Hunger" Award for his work with The Hunger Project and UNICEF, the National Wildlife Federation Conservation Achievement Award and the NASA Medal for Public Service.

Denver, a two-time Grammy Award-winning singer songwriter and Poet Laureate of Colorado, released 23 studio albums in his lifetime. He is best known for the beloved songs "Leaving on a Jet Plane," "Take Me Home, Country Roads," "Sunshine On My Shoulders," "Annie's Song" and "Rocky Mountain High." Denver is the 53rd highest selling artist worldwide with over 33 million records sold and seven Billboard Top Ten Albums in the U.S.

His catalog continues to sell thousands of units per week. He has had seven Multiplatinum, 13 Platinum and 20 Gold U.S. Certified albums. Among his numerous awards and recognitions, Denver was instrumental in championing environmental causes and space exploration. John Denver died tragically in a plane crash on October 12, 1997.

Golden Gate Canyon State Park is a Colorado State Park located in Gilpin and Jefferson counties northwest of Golden, Colorado. The 12,119-acre Front Range park established in 1960 has 35 miles of trail, 18 of which are multiple use trails, and difficulty ranges from "moderate to most difficult." The park is easily accessed from the Denver Metro area.