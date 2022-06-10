Joe Purdy Releases 'Desert Outtakes Volume 1: Folk-Slinger'

Modern folk pioneer Joe Purdy released his sixteenth album 'Desert Outtakes Volume 1: Folk-Slinger' today. Recorded on a tape machine between 2019-2020 in a desert landscape near Joshua Tree in California, 'Folk-Slinger' was self-produced and features seven original songs, all of which are outtakes from Purdy's recent full-length album 'Coyote.'

Taking influence from legendary country singer/songwriters such as Roger Miller and Bobby Bare, the result is sparse and concise roots music punctuated by Purdy's unvarnished vocals, unique rhyme schemes and his penchant for compelling songcraft. 'Desert Outtakes Volume 1: Folk-Slinger,' is available now on all streaming platforms.

Of the album, Purdy says "'Coyote' was really personal and sad. 'Folk-Slinger' is more upbeat and a continuation of my 2016 release 'Who Will Be Next?' which was considered 100% social commentary, maybe even political. I want to get through to people in a positive way. I don't want to preach, My new trick or approach is talk fast, make 'em laugh and see if I can get away with sliding in some points of view along the way. I also really want to sing these songs live and it's not the same if people can't hear them on the way home too. That's my biggest reason for deciding to release these outtakes."

After returning from his solo excursions near Joshua Tree, Purdy found a renewed sense of spirit and purpose which led to relocation from Los Angeles, CA to Taos, New Mexico and a fresh start for his music career. In addition to releasing his first album in six years ('Coyote'), Purdy also signed with a new management team. During a recent interview with SPIN, Purdy explained "I just decided to start following my gut again. "It's the only thing I've ever done that is that effortless, so I know it's the best thing I can do."

Known for his engaging and witty live shows, Purdy has maintained a steady performance schedule throughout his 21-year career. Most recently, he toured with Gregory Alan Isakov. Looking ahead, Purdy has confirmed an extensive North American run this summer and fall including stops in Los Angeles, CA; Seattle, WA; Dallas, TX; Chicago, IL and Milwaukee, WI. He'll also make various appearances along the festival circuit such as the Fayetteville Roots Festival (AR), Woodyfest (OK) and an official showcase at Americanafest in Nashville, TN.

Hailing from Northwest Arkansas, Purdy worked at a loading dock before moving to Los Angeles, CA to pursue music. His song "Wash Away (Reprise)" from 'Julie Blue' (2004) was chosen by J.J. Abrams for the first season of ABC's hit TV show Lost. Shortly after, Purdy continued to get song placements in multiple film and TV shows such as Grey's Anatomy, House M.D., The Secret Life Of Bees, Straight A's and A Case Of You. In 2017, Purdy made his acting debut in the feature film American Folk.

Listen to the new release here:

Joe Purdy 2022 Tour Dates

June 10 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

June 11 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

June 13 - Sacramento, CA - The Sofia

June 15 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of the Hill

June 18 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

June 19 - Hollywood, CA - The Hotel Café

June 20 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

June 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Musical Instrument Museum

July 15-16 - Okemah, OK - Woodyfest

July 21 - Dallas, TX - Sundown at Granada

July 22 - Tomball, TX - Main Street Crossing

July 23 - Austin, TX - 3TEN

August 25 - Fayetteville, AR - Fayetteville Roots 2022

September 13 - Nashville, TN - Americanafest

September 14 - Carbarro, NC - Arts Center

September 19 - Louisville, KY - Manchester Music Hall

September 20 - Columbus, OH - Athenaeum

September 22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark

September 23 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk

September 24 - Milwaukee, WI - The Back Room @ Colectivo

September 25 - Iowa City, IA - Englert Theatre