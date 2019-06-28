Joe Louis Walker Announces World Tour In Support of His Brand New Concert DVD/CD Release VIVA LAS VEGAS LIVE
On May 10th, 2019, Cleopatra Entertainment - in association with Cleopatra Blues - released a brand new concert film Viva Las Vegas Live from Grammy Award-nominated Blues legend Joe Louis Walker. Directed by Brent Backhus, this stunning 85-minute concert was captured in all its glory at the infamous Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last summer during Walker's 2018 U.S. tour.
In support of the new CD/DVD release, Joe Louis Walker has announced a world tour and has revealed that he'll also be releasing a brand new studio album on the Cleopatra Blues label in 2020 that will feature guest appearances from blues and rock icons alike.
Watch the official trailer:
JUN 28 FRI
Blues On Bank Friday Kickoff
New London, CT, United States
JUL 12 FRI
Somers Point Beach Concert Series
Somers Point, NJ, United States
JUL 19 FRI
Santa Maria Blues Festival
Vila Do Porto, Portugal
JUL 30 TUE
Supersonic Blues Machine + guests
Madrid, Spain
AUG 2 FRI
Supersonic Blues Machine + guests
Notodden, Norway
AUG 3 SAT
Supersonic Blues Machine + guests
Megeve, France
AUG 10 SAT
Towne Crier Cafe
Beacon, NY, United States
AUG 16 FRI
Joe Louis walker's Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne
Northampton, MA, United States
AUG 17 SAT
Chenango Blues Festival - Joe Louis walker's Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne
Norwich, NY, United States
AUG 24 SAT
The North River Blues Festival
Marshfield, MA, United States
SEP 7 SAT
Cyprus Blues Festival
Nicosia, Cyprus
OCT 10 THU
Cabaret-Théâtre du Vieux-Saint-Jean
Saint-jean-sur-richelieu, Canada
OCT 12 SAT
Cécile et RAMONE
Québec, Canada
NOV 2 SAT
Blues Heaven Festival
Frederikshavn, Denmark
NOV 3 SUN
Frederikshavn Kirke
Frederikshavn, Denmark
NOV 14 THU
Funky Biscuit
Boca Raton, FL, United States
NOV 15 FRI
Skipper's Smokehouse
Tampa, FL, United States
NOV 16 SAT
Lake Concord Park
Casselberry, FL, United States
Joe Louis Walker's career has spanned nearly six decades - and 24 studio albums - since first picking up the guitar at his childhood home in San Francisco at the young age of eight. Joining the local musicians' union in his early teens enabled young Joe to perform publicly with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Buddy Miles, Thelonious Monk, Willie Dixon, Nick Lowe, John Mayall, Muddy Waters and even Jimi Hendrix. By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Walker had already collaborated with and performed with multi-Grammy Award winning artists such as B.B. King (on King's Blues Summit album) and James Cotton (on Cotton's Deep In The Blues album) as well as enjoying the rare honor to perform at the Presidential Inauguration of President George H. Bush. In 2013, Walker was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, later being nominated in four categories for a Blues Music Award. In 2015, his album Everybody Wants A Piece was nominated for a Grammy Award in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category.
Viva Las Vegas Live is available on global digital platforms along with the home entertainment version that will be packaged in a gorgeous, four-panel, 2 Disc Digipack containing a DVD and audio CD of the concert. The all-region DVD's bonus features include an exclusive interview with Walker that was filmed backstage at the venue plus a rare, behind the scenes slideshow of Joe and his band as they prepare to storm through ten, smoking tracks in front of their adoring live audience. A stand-alone, limited-edition colored 12" Vinyl LP version of the concert will be released separately this summer on the Cleopatra Blues Label imprint.
Viva Las Vegas Live Track Listing:
I'm Not Messin' Around
Young Girls Blues
Sugar Mama
Do You Love Me?
In The Morning
Soldier for Jesus
You Don't Love Me Girl
Black & Blue
Too Drunk To Drive Drunk
Like It This Way
Album Cover Photo Credit: Arnie Goodman