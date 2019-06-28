Joe Louis Walker Announces World Tour In Support of His Brand New Concert DVD/CD Release VIVA LAS VEGAS LIVE

On May 10th, 2019, Cleopatra Entertainment - in association with Cleopatra Blues - released a brand new concert film Viva Las Vegas Live from Grammy Award-nominated Blues legend Joe Louis Walker. Directed by Brent Backhus, this stunning 85-minute concert was captured in all its glory at the infamous Boulder Station Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada last summer during Walker's 2018 U.S. tour.

In support of the new CD/DVD release, Joe Louis Walker has announced a world tour and has revealed that he'll also be releasing a brand new studio album on the Cleopatra Blues label in 2020 that will feature guest appearances from blues and rock icons alike.

Watch the official trailer:



Blues On Bank Friday Kickoff

New London, CT, United States



JUL 12 FRI

Somers Point Beach Concert Series

Somers Point, NJ, United States



JUL 19 FRI

Santa Maria Blues Festival

Vila Do Porto, Portugal



JUL 30 TUE

Supersonic Blues

Madrid, Spain



AUG 2 FRI

Supersonic Blues

Notodden, Norway



AUG 3 SAT

Supersonic Blues

Megeve, France



AUG 10 SAT

Towne Crier Cafe

Beacon, NY, United States



AUG 16 FRI

Joe Louis walker's Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne

Northampton, MA, United States



AUG 17 SAT

Chenango Blues Festival - Joe Louis walker's Acoustic Trio w/ Giles Robson & Kenny "Blues Boss" Wayne

Norwich, NY, United States



AUG 24 SAT

The North River Blues Festival

Marshfield, MA, United States



SEP 7 SAT

Cyprus Blues Festival

Nicosia, Cyprus



OCT 10 THU

Cabaret-Théâtre du Vieux-Saint-Jean

Saint-jean-sur-richelieu, Canada



OCT 12 SAT

Cécile et RAMONE

Québec, Canada



NOV 2 SAT

Blues

Frederikshavn, Denmark



NOV 3 SUN

Frederikshavn Kirke

Frederikshavn, Denmark



NOV 14 THU

Funky Biscuit

Boca Raton, FL, United States



NOV 15 FRI

Skipper's Smokehouse

Tampa, FL, United States



NOV 16 SAT

Lake Concord Park

Joe Louis Walker's career has spanned nearly six decades - and 24 studio albums - since first picking up the guitar at his childhood home in San Francisco at the young age of eight. Joining the local musicians' union in his early teens enabled young Joe to perform publicly with the likes of John Lee Hooker, Buddy Miles, Thelonious Monk, Willie Dixon, Nick Lowe, John Mayall, Muddy Waters and even Jimi Hendrix. By the late 1980s and into the 1990s, Walker had already collaborated with and performed with multi-Grammy Award winning artists such as B.B. King (on King's Blues Summit album) and James Cotton (on Cotton's Deep In The Blues album) as well as enjoying the rare honor to perform at the Presidential Inauguration of President George H. Bush. In 2013, Walker was inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame, later being nominated in four categories for a Blues Music Award. In 2015, his album Everybody Wants A Piece was nominated for a Grammy Award in the "Best Contemporary Blues Album" category.

Viva Las Vegas Live is available on global digital platforms along with the home entertainment version that will be packaged in a gorgeous, four-panel, 2 Disc Digipack containing a DVD and audio CD of the concert. The all-region DVD's bonus features include an exclusive interview with Walker that was filmed backstage at the venue plus a rare, behind the scenes slideshow of Joe and his band as they prepare to storm through ten, smoking tracks in front of their adoring live audience. A stand-alone, limited-edition colored 12" Vinyl LP version of the concert will be released separately this summer on the Cleopatra Blues Label imprint.

Viva Las Vegas Live Track Listing: I'm Not Messin' Around Young Girls Blues Sugar Mama Do You Love Me? In The Morning Soldier for Jesus You Don't Love Me Girl Black & Blue Too Drunk To Drive Drunk Like It This Way

Album Cover Photo Credit: Arnie Goodman





