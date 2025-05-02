Joe Keery's Djo Unveils Fall North American Tour Dates

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Djo – the musical project of actor / producer / songwriter Joe Keery known for his work in blockbuster projects as Stranger Things and Fargo – released his new album The Crux earlier this month and hasn’t slowed down since then. Djo has been out on the road for the past month on a fully-sold out tour which included a stop at Coachella, a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, interviews with CBS Mornings, NPR Weekend Edition, and more.

Now, Djo has announced a North American Fall tour. The second leg of the tour, called Another Bite Tour, will include festival performances at Lollapalooza, All Things Go NYC & DC, Soundside Music Festival, and more to come. It will conclude with a night at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on October 20. Artist, local and Spotify pre-sales begin next week, with general on-sale on Friday, May 9th at 10 am locally - get your tickets HERE. Djo has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 per ticket goes to supporting organizations working for equity, access, and dignity for all. www.plus1.org

Djo: Back On You Tour Dates

May 2 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner **SOLD OUT

May 3 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall **SOLD OUT

May 5 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 6 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

May 7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel **SOLD OUT

June 1 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Olympia **SOLD OUT

June 2 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy **SOLD OUT

June 3 - Manchester, UK - O2 Victoria Warehouse **SOLD OUT

June 5 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 6 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 7 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town **SOLD OUT

June 10 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Poolen **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 11 - Oslo, Norway - Sentrum Scene **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 13 - Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 15 - Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands - Best Kept Secret Festival

June 16 - Cologne, Germany - E-Werk ***SOLD OUT

June 17 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys **SOLD OUT

June 18 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja **LOW TICKET WARNING

June 20 - Scheebel, Germany - Hurricane Festival

June 21 - Tuttlingen, Germany - Southside Festival

June 23 - Paris, France - Élysée Montmartre **SOLD OUT

June 24 - Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso **SOLD OUT

June 27 - Cardiff, Wales - Blackweir Fields (w/ Noah Kahan)

June 29 - Pilton, UK - Glastonbury Festival

July 1 - Dublin, IE - Marlay Park (w/ Noah Kahan)

August 1 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza Festival

September 26 - All Things Go - Queens, NY

September 27 - Bridgeport, CT - Soundside Music Festival

September 28 - All Things Go - Washington, DC

September 30 - Asheville Yards Amphitheater - Asheville, NC

October 1 - Coca-Cola Roxy - Atlanta, GA

October 2 - The Pinnacle - Nashville, TN

October 7 - Grinders KC - Kansas City, MO

October 13 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK

October 15 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ

October 17 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

October 18 - The Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA

October 20 - The Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

The Crux was co-produced by Keery and his long-time collaborator Adam Thein. It's an album of impeccable craftsmanship. Unlike Keery’s previous albums - bedroom recordings centered around synths - The Crux spotlights lush guitars and instrumentation reminiscent of late 60’s and 70’s pop. It's an album full of loss and yearning, but also one full of wit and gratitude. The album was written all over the world in a particularly fertile period for Keery - where he was grappling with the transience of his other job, being untethered and away from his friends and family. But to make the album he settled into the legendary Electric Lady Studios in his adopted home of New York City. The Crux not only showcases his ambitious scope, but also his skills as a deft multi-instrumentalist and songwriter (all songs were written by Keery or in collaboration with Adam Thein).

What begins as a meditation on the dissolution of a relationship winds its way back to self-resilience, and a celebration and recognition of the importance of nurturing community. These themes are reflected in both his lyrics and in the collaborative spirit of the music, with contributions from his family and lifelong friends lending the album a warm energy mirroring the bonds at the record’s core. Although the songs are rich with specificity, the album plays like a movie soundtrack, where the listener can easily align with a character, situation, or emotion. And this is, in part, how Keery frames the album’s concept through its art - a collaboration with Neil Krug - as a hotel where all of its guests are transient, and at a spiritual or emotional crossroads.

Djo had a massive 2024 with his song “End of Beginning” taking off worldwide, where after climbing to #1 on the Global Spotify chart it was the #6 most streamed song in the world in 2024 with 1.5 BILLION streams and over 60 BILLION TikTok views. The song landed on official single charts in 41 countries, also racking up multiple Platinum & Gold records in 17 territories. “End of Beginning” peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100, went top 10 at Alternative Radio and #12 at Top 40. Listen to the song HERE.

Though most widely known for his acting roles, Keery has long been an interdisciplinary power-house, and began making music as a teenager. He later joined the psych-rock band Post Animal while in Chicago. In 2019 he released his first album, Twenty Twenty under the moniker Djo. In 2022, his remarkable sophomore album DECIDE was released via AWAL to critical acclaim, performances at major U.S. festivals like Lollapalooza, unparalleled global success on DSPs, and recognition at the BRIT Awards, Billboard Music Awards and iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Photo Credit: CJ Harvey

