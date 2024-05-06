Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers Set Summer Tour Dates & Share New Song 'Turn This Train Around'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The genre-bending Michigan collective Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers have announced Summer 2024 tour dates with 20+ shows across the U.S. kicking off on May 17th at Red Rooster in Madison, Wisconsin. Find the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now and for more information visit HERE.

To celebrate their return to the road, they dropped a new single and music video “Turn This Train Around.” The upbeat groove highlights how to keep hold of joy even in moments of sadness.

"'Turn This Train Around' represents the moment joy pierced through my sorrow and the moment it felt good to dance again," Hertler shares. "A year before writing it, I experienced a rough breakup after nearly a decade together, compounded by the shared home we owned during the pandemic. Healing doesn't always come from time alone; it's found in new experiences, people, and perspectives. Sometimes, all it takes is opening a window - for me, that window was my MPC drum pad and bass guitar."

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers will make a sprightly young groove doctor out of anyone. With spectacular energy pulsating from every member of the band, the Rainbow Seekers could illuminate the very chambers of Heaven. Lead singer Joe Hertler splashes through lyrical puddles of golden rain, leaving his audience wearing flowery crowns and bubbling smiles. A ride on the Rainbow will take you across the mountains of Motown, through the fjords of folk, over the archipelagos of Americana, and-at last-into a funky firth, where only the fiercest of friendships can be found.

In 2023, the Rainbow Seekers shared their joyous full-length Pursuit of Wonder. "One of the big themes on this record is looking at opposites: life or death, good or bad, happiness or sadness. None of those things can exist without the other."

Imagine dancing at the apocalypse, at a rave commandeered by the Rainbow Seekers — and you have a good idea about what they have accomplished with the pensive-but-uplifting Pursuit of Wonder. A dip into darkness is an unexpected turn for The Rainbow Seekers, who are practically synonymous with high-energy, life-affirming live shows, earning loyal, grassroots followings thanks to gigs at major festivals and opening for jam bands. But we are living in unprecedented times (as the newspapers relentlessly reminds us each day), and that has really gotten Hertler thinking about how we might want to live more dangerously — by which he means, out of our comfort zones.

Hertler may explore existential topics, but he is no nihilist. "I needed to uplift myself, and I'm urging the listener to appreciate the brevity of their existence, too. We had better make the best use of the time that we have," he says. "I think it's a really powerful message to send people: I started from this darkness, and I've come out of it in very much a better place."

Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers 2024 Summer Tour Dates:

May 17 – Madison, W @ Red Rooster

May 26 – Thornville, OH @ Dark Star Jubilee

June 7 – Saugatuck, MI @ Saugatuck Center For the Arts

June 14 – Delton, MI @ Buttermilk Jamboree

June 22 – Ansonia, OH @ Ohio Dreamfest

June 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Duck Room at Blueberry Hill

July 2 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s

July 5 – Quincy, CA @ High Sierra Music Festival

July 7 – Portland, OR @ The Get Down

July 9 – Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou’s

July 10 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

July 13 – Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf Denver: Convergence Station

July 24-28 – Check, VA @ FloydFest

July 24 – Thomas, WV @ Purple Fiddle

July 26 – Raleigh, NC @ Kings

July 27 – Fayetteville, WV @ The Outpost New River Gorge

August 8 – Lowell, MI @ Sizzlin Showboat at Riverwalk Plaza

August 15 – Ann Arbor, MI @ Sonic Lunch (Daytime Set)

August 22 – Charlotte, NC @ River Jam at the US National Whitewater Center

August 23 – Chattanooga, TN @ Nightfall Concert Series at Miller Plaza

September 27 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Eccentric Café – Beer Garden

Photo Credit: Jake Mulka

Comments