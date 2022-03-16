Joe Bonamassa & Sixthman Announce Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea VIII

Guitar Legend Joe Bonamassa and Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than a decade, are proud to present KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII, the eighth voyage of 3x GRAMMYÂ® Award-nominated artist Joe Bonamassa's world-famous floating celebration of the Blues and Blues-Rock.

KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII sails March 13-17, 2023, traveling from Miami, Florida to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic aboard the luxury cruise liner, Norwegian Pearl. This incredible music festival is open to the public today at 2:00pm ET. To book a cabin or for more details, please visit here.

Hosted and curated as always by the Blues-Rock Titan himself, Joe Bonamassa, KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII will feature four days and nights loaded with onboard performances and unforgettable collaborations by incredible talent Bonamassa, Little Feat, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Mike Farris and The Fortunate Few, Quinn Sullivan, Jack Broadbent and many more to be announced.

In addition to special programming that music lovers can't see anywhere else, the excursion will feature unique activities and all the amazing amenities available aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including incredible spa services, complimentary and specialty dining, shopping, and more.

KEEPING BLUES ALIVE AT SEA VIII will once again benefit the Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation (KTBA), dedicated to providing students and teachers and musicians the resources and tools needed to further music education.

Founded by Bonamassa in 2011, KTBA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a mission to fuel the passion for music by funding programs and scholarships for students and teachers who possess the desire but lack the resources or access to achieve their potential within music education.

Through generous corporate sponsorships by industry powerhouses Ernie Ball Strings, Guitar Center, J&R Adventures, and individual donors, KTBA has been able to offer weekly donations to music classrooms and merit-based scholarships all over the United States, reaching over 70,000 students in all 50 states through the funding of over 450 unique projects.

In 2020, KTBA took its mission a step further by forming the Fueling Musicians Program, an emergency relief plan for touring musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. By providing financial assistance for essential living expenses, the Fueling Musicians Program has helped over 300 struggling musicians with immediate cash payments of $1,500. KTBA plans to make the Fueling Musicians Program a permanent part of the organization in order to help struggling musicians on their feet and on the road. For more information, please visit here.

Lineup

Joe Bonamassa

Little Feat

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Mike Farris and The Fortunate Few

Quinn Sullivan

Jack Broadbent

And Many More To Be Announced