Jocelyn Mackenzie Releases 'Mango Leather'

Multi-faceted Brooklyn artist Jocelyn Mackenzie has released her new single "Mango Leather" today, available to stream HERE via all DSPs. The track is accompanied by a vibrant and captivating music video, which premiered today via Under the Radar and was shot entirely in Mackenzie's bathroom during quarantine under the guidance from LA-based director and editor Joshua Kilcoyne.

Taken from her debut studio full-length PUSH - due out on January 29th via Ani DiFranco's Righteous Babe Records - the string arrangement for "Mango Leather" was written by Franz Nicolay of The Hold Steady with beats by co-producer Sam McCormally. It features backup vocals by Jo Lampert (TuNe-YaRdS, David Byrne's Joan of Arc), Syd Caldera, and a vocal arrangement and performance by Barrie Lobo McLain.

PUSH is a celebration of inner-strength. Mackenzie weaves soaring chamber pop vocals between stunning string-quartet arrangements to tell intensely personal stories of heartache, loss, joy and perseverance. In addition to the aforementioned collaborators, the album features an all-star lineup of arrangers, engineers, and vocalists, including composers Emily Hope Price (Pearl and the Beard, Jenny Lewis), Adam Schatz (Landlady, Sylvan Esso), Emmy-nominated vocal engineer Dan Brennan (Sorry to Bother You), and more.

"Mango Leather" is out now - you can watch the music video below and stream the song via all DSPs HERE. Jocelyn Mackenzie's debut album PUSH is out January 29th via Righteous Babe Records and can be pre-ordered HERE. For all up-to-date information on new music and performances, please stay tuned to www.jocelynmackenzie.com.

