JoJo Siwa Announces Upcoming Tour Dates

Nickelodeon star, YouTube sensation and 2019's hottest breakthrough pop artist JoJo Siwa is adding 50 new dates across North America to her wildly popular concert: Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, bringing the total number of shows to 148. Siwa kicks off her new 2020 dates on March 11 in Colorado Springs and will return to many cities including New York, where she will headline the legendary venue Madison Square Garden. JoJo will continue to new venues including: Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami, concluding in North Little Rock on June 6.

A special Siwanatorz pre-sale goes live on Monday, Nov. 18, at 12 p.m. local time, followed by an American Express pre-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at 12 p.m. local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages will be available. These exclusive offers can include an amazing selection of tickets, Meet & Greets with JoJo Siwa, autographed memorabilia, custom merchandise and much more. General public on-sale begins Friday, Nov. 22, at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets will be available at JoJoDreamTour.com.

Siwa will donate $1 for every ticket sold to Dancers Against Cancer (DAC). The foundation strives to create an alliance in the dance community by providing financial support and inspiration to dance educators, choreographers, dancers and their family members who have been impacted by cancer. For more information on Dancers Against Cancer (DAC) go to imadanceragainstcancer.org.

On Friday, Nov. 22, at 8:00 p.m. (ET/PT), Nickelodeon premieres JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special where fans at home can see live concert performances from the D.R.E.A.M. Tour, fan interviews, candid moments of Siwa talking about her favorite parts of the tour and the inspirations behind some of her favorite songs.

Along the tour route, Siwa will take the stage at Nickelodeon SlimeFest, a two-day family-friendly music festival, on Saturday, March 21, and Sunday, March 22, at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif. The event will also feature performances by Why Don't We, French Montana and Blanco Brown, along with one-of-a-kind experiences for the entire family featuring Nickelodeon's signature green slime. Additional activations will include: Slime Central, where 20 people can get slimed simultaneously; a giant slime pit in front of the stage; a silent Slime Disco and more.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is produced by Nickelodeon and AEG Presents and sponsored by Hairdorables®. Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour remains one of the hottest tickets of the year. Siwa's inaugural run ranked at #5 on the Hot Tours Chart as reported by Billboard, with 80 of the 96 dates sold out as the tour touched down in seven countries on three continents.

Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour is a part of the Viacom Live Experiential portfolio. With 25 events and growing, Viacom Live delivers experiences that drive culture and conversation, allowing fans to connect with the most influential brands globally.

JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour 2020



March 11 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Broadmoor World Arena (Tickets)

March 13 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena (Tickets)

March 14 - Las Cruces, NM - Pan American Center (Tickets)

March 15 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena (Tickets)

March 17 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena formerly known as Rabobank Arena (Tickets)

March 21 - Inglewood, CA -Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 22 - Inglewood, CA - Nickelodeon's SlimeFest (The Forum)

March 24 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center (Tickets)

March 25 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center (Tickets)

March 27 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena (Tickets)

March 28 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena (Tickets)

March 29 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena (Tickets)

March 31 - Yakima, WA - Yakima Valley SunDome (Tickets)

April 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

April 5 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

April 6 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

April 8 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

April 10 - Grand Forks, N*E*R*D - Ralph Engelstad Arena (Tickets)

April 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center (Tickets)

April 14 - Rosemont, IL - Allstate Arena (Tickets)

April 15 - Green Bay, WI - Resch Center (Tickets)

April 17 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center (Tickets)

April 18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena (Tickets)

April 19 - Champaign, IL - State Farm Center (Tickets)

April 21 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center (Tickets)

April 23 - Ft Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum (Tickets)

April 25 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center (Tickets)

April 26 - Lexington, KY -Rupp Arena (Tickets)

April 27 -Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

April 30 - Hamilton, ON - FirstOntario Centre

May 1 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

May 3 - Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter War Memorial Arena (Tickets)

May 5 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena (Tickets)

May 6- Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena (Tickets)

May 8 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena (Tickets)

May 9 - Trenton, NJ - CURE Insurance Arena (Tickets)

May 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden (Tickets)

May 15 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center (Tickets)

May 16 - Norfolk, VA - Chartway Arena (Tickets)

May 17 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center (Tickets)

May 19 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena (Tickets)

May 20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena (Tickets)

May 22 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena (Tickets)

May 23 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena (Tickets)

May 27 - Estero, FL - Hertz Arena (Tickets)

May 28 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena (Tickets)

May 29 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center (Tickets)

May 31 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center (Tickets)

June 2 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center (Tickets)

June 3 - Bossier City, LA - CenturyLink Center (Tickets)

June 5 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena (Tickets)

June 6 - North Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena (Tickets)





