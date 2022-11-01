Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme Release 'Looking at the Lights'

You better watch out, you better not cry, because global drag icons and RuPaul's Drag Race stars, BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are coming back to town with the wildly successful, internationally acclaimed The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show (Produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents). The tour will run from November 11 - December 30 across the U.K, U.S. and Canada with a new show written by Jinkx & DeLa that proves why they're still the reigning "queens of Christmas" (Entertainment Weekly).

Following the massive success of three previous holiday tours, fans can expect another year of fabulous spectacle, whip-smart comedy, brand new songs, and annual favorites. Join the sugary DeLa and spicy Jinkx for an evening The New York Times says is "sure to lift your spirits and make you howl with laughter."

BenDeLaCreme says, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is joyous, hilarious, surrealist, communal, and heartwarming. Nothing makes me feel more connected to the good in the world than the seas of people we get to celebrate the season with night after night--laughing, cheering, and being in our feelings together. I'm so lucky to get to experience that each year, and I hope you all will experience it with us."

Jinkx Monsoon (who just won All Stars 7) adds, "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show will take everything you expect from a drag queen variety show, and spin it on its side. It will test the limits of stupidity, while being unexpectedly deep and reflective. We strive for entertainment while always proving that the holidays are for you to celebrate however you want to."

BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon are the sole writers of their holiday shows, a major achievement for two drag artists who tour at such a large scale each year. Jinkx says, "I think it is important that the show is created BY us, so it's decidedly FOR us, and those like us. So often, queer and drag stories are written by outsiders, and lack an authenticity that queer audiences crave. Creating the show ourselves, from the ground up, ensures that that authenticity is infused in every aspect of the production."

DeLa adds, "Jinkx and I LOVE writing. We are passionate and have something to say. It comes from the heart. Writing AND performing as a combo is the best way for us to express what drives us as artists and as humans and fortunately, on top of that, people just happen to think we're very funny."

For the past four years, Jinkx and DeLa have owned the season with their sold-out holiday tours including To Jesus, Thanks for Everything in 2018, All I Want for Christmas Is Attention in 2019 and The Return of the Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show, LIVE! In 2021. In 2020, BenDeLaCreme produced her first-ever film under BenDeLaCreme Presents with The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special (Hulu / PVOD), a 60-minute variety special made for the screen. The special debuted to critical acclaim and solidified itself as a global queer holiday must-watch for years to come.

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show is co-written and co-created by BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon, directed by BenDeLaCreme, and produced by BenDeLaCreme Presents, a company comprised of producers BenDeLaCreme, Kevin Heard, and Gus Lanza. For more information, and to sign up for updates, visit jinkxanddela.com.

As "Queens of Christmas" Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme prepare to kick off their 4th annual critically-acclaimed holiday tour - "The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show" - they've released a hopeful and classic holiday ballad, "Looking at the Lights" available on all streaming platforms November 1st via BenDeLaCreme Presents Records. Written by BenDeLaCreme, composed by Major Scales and performed by Jinkx Monsoon, the song debuted in the 2021 holiday tour which beautifully (and hilariously) explores the effects the pandemic had on our mental health, and how the "joy" of the holidays felt different than before.

DeLa says, "'Looking at the Lights' is the first song I've ever written that's just earnest and didn't break itself with a joke. It's a true holiday song about friendship and community, and how even in the darkest of times, we still have each other. I wrote it as a way to process all my feelings of trauma, grief and anxiety in the pandemic.

When we were working on the show last year, it had all the campiness, jokes and parodies our audiences love but it was still missing something that truly acknowledged what we had all gone through. This song became the climax of the show, and hearing Jinkx sing it for the first time absolutely floored me. As someone who's always struggled with the holidays, this is more than just a song about pandemic loneliness. It's timeless and always relatable."

Jinkx adds, "First of all, it's such an honor when two of your brilliantly talented friends [BenDeLaCreme and Major Scales] make a song for you and ask you to sing it. When DeLa and I first heard the composition by Major, we had mutual goosebumps. It's become one of my absolute favorite songs to perform, and even more special knowing how audiences connect with it. I'm excited for fans who got to see the show last year to add this studio recording to their holiday playlists."

"Looking at the Lights" follows the release of the duo's first joint studio album, The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special Soundtrack from their beloved holiday film classic The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special streaming on Hulu (Produced & Directed by BenDeLaCreme).

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

November 11 - Clearwater, FL (Capitol Theatre) [Preview Performance]

November 12 - Clearwater, FL (Capitol Theatre) [Preview Performance]

November 17 - London, UK (London Palladium) *SOLD OUT*

November 18 - Sheffield, UK (Sheffield City Hall)

November 19 - Manchester, UK (Manchester Opera House)

November 20 - Brighton, UK (Brighton Dome)

November 23 - Buffalo, NY (Riviera Theatre)

November 25 - Toronto, ON (Queen Elizabeth Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

November 26 - Ottawa, ON (Algonquin Commons Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

November 27 - Montreal, QC (Olympia) *SOLD OUT*

November 29 - Boston, MA (Chevalier Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

November 30 - Philadelphia, PA (The Fillmore) *SOLD OUT*

December 2 - New York, NY (Town Hall) *SOLD OUT*

December 3 - New York, NY (Town Hall) *SOLD OUT*

December 4 - Washington, DC (Lincoln Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 6 - St. Paul, MN (The Fitzgerald Theater) *SOLD OUT*

December 7 - Chicago, IL (Auditorium Theatre)

December 8 - Detroit, MI (Royal Oak Music Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 9 - Indianapolis (Murat Theatre at Old National Centre)

December 11 - Austin, TX (Paramount Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 12 - Dallas, TX (Majestic Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 14 - Denver, CO (Paramount Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 16 - San Diego, CA (Balboa Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 17 - San Francisco, CA (The Warfield) *SOLD OUT*

December 18 - Los Angeles, CA (Orpheum Theatre) *SOLD OUT*

December 19 - Los Angeles (Orpheum Theatre)

December 21 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 22 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 23 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 24 - Seattle, WA (Moore Theatre)

December 27 - Portland, OR (Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall)

December 29 - Calgary, AB (Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium)

December 30 - Vancouver, BC (Vogue Theatre) *SOLD OUT*