Jim James And Teddy Abrams' New Album Out Today

The Order Of Nature, the highly anticipated collaboration from acclaimed genre-bending solo artist Jim James, composer/conductor/music director Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra is released today via Decca Gold.

In celebration of the release, on October 19 at 2pm at The Club Car @ McKittrick Hotel, James and Abrams will discuss the album in a conversation moderated by pianist/bandleader of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jon Batiste, followed by a pared down 3-song set. The following day, James, Abrams and members of the Louisville Orchestra will perform the entirety of The Order of Nature at Le Poisson Rouge at 8pm. Though the show is sold out, fans can watch the full show via Relix Magazine. Additionally, Jim James, Teddy Abrams and members of the Louisville Orchestra will perform "Back To The End Of The World" on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 21.

This "magical collaboration" (NPR) was born of a friendship between Jim and Teddy and the fertile music scene of their hometown of Louisville, KY. The Order Of Nature comprises brand-new songs penned by James and orchestrated by Abrams into cinematic, lush soundscapes that presents James' voice and words in a whole new light. James' and Abrams also include works from James' solo projects (Uniform Distortion, Uniform Clarity, Eternally Even), as well as works by Leonard Bernstein and Nina Simone.

Together, these songs make up an album that seeks to explore the absence of hate in nature. As James says in the album text, "Animals kill each other, but only out of hunger, while humans daily choose to hate - we choose to ignore the order of nature and that choice is wreaking havoc."

To that end, today James and Abrams release the video for "Back To The End Of The World," which shows children in panic as their parents, in a state of hypnotized inaction, ignore the literal fires and flooding around them. James says of the video, "I really wanted the video to show the need for us to listen to the powerful voices of our young leaders if we want to make real progress on important issues like climate change... so that we can all work together towards true peace, prosperity, and longevity- for ourselves, future generations, and the planet with all its glorious forms of life."

In May of 2020, James and Abrams will perform The Order Of Nature in Seattle with the Seattle Symphony (May 12, 2020) as well as Denver, CO with the Colorado Symphony (May 15, 2020). Earlier this year, they performed with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.





