Jermaine Dupri and Curren$y to Play Concert at Webster Hall

Grammy® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and rapper Jermaine Dupri, and New Orleans-based rapper and founder of Jet Life Recordings, Curren$y, recently announced they will showcase a live performance of their highly anticipated EP For Motivational Use Only at New York's infamous Webster Hall on Thursday, May 4th, at 8 PM ET.

Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased HERE.

The Atlanta-based hitmaker and Spitta Andretti previously debuted a live exhibition of the music-making process behind the EP at The Eastern in Atlanta, GA. The stage set was designed to recreate Dupri's famous hitmaking Atlanta studio.

In addition, during the show the audience was treated to behind the scenes video footage of their actual studio sessions, giving them a true look into the recording process between the two artists.

The seven-song EP has received acclaim from the likes of HipHopDX, HotNewHipHop, and REVOLT, while RapRadar praised, "Curren$y and Jermaine Dupri are still on top.

Additional tour dates will be announced soon. Stay tuned!

ABOUT JERMAINE DUPRI:

Rather than impacting only one lane, Jermaine Dupri has changed the course of R&B, hip-hop, and pop throughout an illustrious career earmarked by some of the most recognizable hits of all time.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning iconic songwriter, producer, rapper, artist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist has powered game-changing, and chart-breaking smashes such as Mariah Carey's 6x-platinum "We Belong Together," Usher's 3x-platinum "Nice & Slow," Xscape's platinum "Just Kickin' It," his own "Money Ain't A Thang" [feat. JAY-Z], and countless others.

"We Belong Together" not only toppled the Billboard Hot 100 for the year, but it also emerged as "the song of the decade" and "fifteenth most popular song of all-time," according to Billboard.

It took home "Best R&B Song" and "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" at the 2006 GRAMMY® Awards. At the helm of So So Def Recordings as Founder, he has built a catalog of classic albums, including those of Da Brat, the first solo female rapper to go platinum, debut and historic Funkdafied; Bow Wow's double-platinum Beware of Dog; Jagged Edge's double-platinum J.E. Heartbreak; Anthony Hamilton's platinum Comin' From Where I'm From; and more. Simultaneously, he has launched JD's Vegan as a mega-popular plant-based ice cream alternative available in major retailers such as Walmart.

Plus, he notably stands out as the second rapper inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame® following JAY-Z. Meanwhile, the GRAMMY® Museum paid homage to JD and So So Def with a dedicated exhibit entitled Jermaine Dupri & So So Def, 25 Years Of Elevating Culture. He has also appeared on-screen in the Aretha Franklin movie Respect, Hip-Hop Family Christmas, and Step Up.

Speaking to his presence, Variety attested, "What isn't recognized enough is his undeniable influence on the current cultural climate." However, he never stops setting the pace for the entire game to follow.

ABOUT CURREN$Y:

Curren$y (a.k.a. Spitta Andretti) has cemented his status as an underground legend with his prolific and consistent output. The New Orleans vet is known for his refined taste and a straightforward yet sharp pen that he never seems to put down.

Since his debut album, This Ain't No Mixtape back in 2009, Curren$y has released countless studio albums, mixtapes, and collaborative projects with hip-hop heavyweights, including Wiz Khalifa, Freddie Gibbs, The Alchemist, and Harry Fraud. He's also the CEO of Jet Life - which houses his record label, an apparel company, a cannabis business, and a slew of other endeavors.

The rise to success was slow and steady for Curren$y - he got started in 2002 after signing with Master P's No Limit Records, before joining Cash Money Records and Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment, and made it through struggles with various labels before starting his own label; Jet Life Recordings.

Over the years, his smart lyrics would catch the attention of fans and other artists alike, and along with prolific output in the form of solo mixtapes, Curren$y had high-profile collaborations with Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Future, Freddie Gibbs, Rick Ross, 2Chainz and many others. Curren$y's cult-like fan base, long-standing career, and adaptable flows have undoubtedly dubbed him as one of the king's of the underground.