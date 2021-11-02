Jericho Noguera Releases New Single 'Talking to You'

A sensitive ballad racked with palpable anxiety and longing, 'Talking To You' was produced during Jericho's time with the Year 6 intake of Gilles Peterson's prestigious talent incubator Future Bubblers, which began earlier this year. Reminiscent of the moving sensibilities of indie sweethearts such as Yellow Days and Mac Demarco, the single captures the raw emotion of Jericho's songwriting, accompanied by dreamy falsettos and soothing riffs, creating a poignant soundtrack for the cooler nights and darkening days of Autumn.

This is the second hint at Jericho's forthcoming EP, releasing his hazy debut single 'Lips Are Blue' earlier in September. Jericho's first release was played across several shows on Worldwide FM and KIOSK RADIO. Produced by Harvey Grant (Puma Blue, Joy Crookes), Jericho's next single 'Talking To You' was mastered by Tim Debney (Thom Yorke, Warpaint, Yellow Days) at Fluid Mastering.

Commenting on the new single, Jericho said, "'Talking To You' is really the centrepiece of my forthcoming EP, the narratives in the later tracks all follow on from this song. It's got a big sound. Harvey played a massive role in reigning it in and ironing out the creases. I really hope people connect with what we've done."

Jericho Noguera grew up in Cheltenham where he began digesting the sounds of Jeff Buckley, Steve Reich, Bill Withers, Tom Yorke and more. Over the years he has developed his skills on a number of instruments and cultivated his own unique songwriting style. Now based in Birmingham, Jericho Noguera draws directly from London's jazz revival whilst adding his own healthy injection of psychedelia and old school soul.

Listen to the new single here: