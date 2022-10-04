Jeremy Sean Hector Releases New Composition 'Night Flight'

The most captivating music takes the listener on a journey that has a specific melody but inspires every individual to imagine their own visuals and make their own connection to the song. Rising Caribbean-Canadian Smooth Jazz guitarist Jeremy Sean Hector has plotted an exquisite musical path that will lift you up to the stars with his latest composition, "Night Flight" - available now.

Melding the lighter-than-air freedom of flying with the evocative mystery of our world after dark, "Night Flight" is a soulful and scintillating trip into the atmosphere, with a brilliant guitarist and his band as your guides.

"'Night Flight' is the kind of song that seems to come alive at night," notes Hector. "With an air of wonder and anticipation, this song just wants to take you on a pleasant trip."

After two-plus years filled mostly with uncertainty and isolation, a pleasant trip sounds about right, right now for many of us. With "Night Flight", Hector and his soothing, melodically and technically masterful guitar riffs are ready to oblige as they float over a soulful soundscape of pulsating bass, gently propelling drums, and vibe-setting keyboards with a whole city of light and dark laid out below like a twinkling star field.

"I think of it as the perfect soundtrack for a nighttime cruise through scenic places or drifting away on the waves of a sweet dream."

Helping Hector create that sumptuous soundtrack for "Night Flight" is Eddie Bullen on keyboards, Otis Willams on drums, and bassist Eric Lyons. Other stellar musicians contributing to Hector's new recordings are bass guitarists Mo Pleasure, Andrew Stewart and Keane Jules, drummers Larnell Lewis and William Laurencin, Isaac Agerman and Michael Arthurs on saxophone, Alexis Baro on trumpet, and Meirion Kelly on trombone.

Jeremy Sean Hector's upcoming album "Light After Dark" marks his second time partnering with Billboard charting producer and pianist Eddie Bullen and is set for release on November 18 via Thunder Dome Sounds through Slammin Media and distributed worldwide by Believe Distribution.

With all compositions written by Hector, the new album is a collection of musical ideas that came to life for the artist over the course of our global pandemic. While humanity at large was isolating and keeping a distance from others, Hector was spending that insular time exploring a variety of human themes from joy and pain to uncertainty and hope.

"I feel like in some way we can all relate to these emotions as we navigate these times," offers Hector. "The beauty of music for me is being able to capture the sound of moments as they are felt."

It may be reflective of the times we've been living through, but "Light After Dark" also finds its hopeful center in those moments Hector captured looking toward brighter days ahead. Songs like "Joy of Life", "Guiding Light", & "Redemption" are all examples of that anticipation of better times. "Night Flight" is another with its inherent driving momentum of both melody and groove giving off the feeling of moving forward to something, or someplace good.

"Light After Dark " is following up the notable success of Hector's debut album "Ascension", released in 2019. That album's key single "Spray Bay" has racked up well over 4 million streams since then via Spotify alone. That bodes exceptionally well for the upcoming sophomore release for the Caribbean-born, Toronto-based artist whose gorgeously melodic guitar playing has been described as having a vocal quality.

Born on the Caribbean Island of Grenada in 1990, Hector's own musical journey began with classical piano lessons at age 7. However, it would be the guitar that would unlock his true passion for music. Hector studied for a few years with his guitarist father Jude, who exposed his son to a wide variety of musical genres as he grew up. Hector also followed the path of higher education, earning his Masters Degree in Psychology after studies on the islands of Barbados and Jamaica.

While achieving this academic milestone, Hector never let his passion for music fade, having had the privilege to keep working throughout his university years with amazing musicians who showed him the possibility of a career in music. Hector chose to follow his heart's artistic desires and has since had the honour of sharing the stage with internationally renowned artists such as Arturo Tappin, Eddie Bullen, Ronald "boo" Hinkson, Larnell Lewis, and the British Collective.

With a solidly successful debut album behind him and a much-anticipated second album on the way, the runway is clear for career take-off for Jeremy Sean Hector, and "Night Flight" will certainly help carry it skyward.

The single "Night Flight" is available now everywhere and the new album "Light After Dark" will be released on November 18, 2022.

