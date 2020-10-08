Jeremy Ivey Shares Video For New Track 'Hands Down In Your Pockets'

Created by Jeremy himself and edited by Houston Mathews.

Nashville's Jeremy Ivey has shared a video for the new song "Hands Down In Your Pockets" today, created by Jeremy himself and edited by Houston Mathews. Watch it below. "Here's what happens when you cross hours of boredom with stacks of magazines and papers and a cheap camera," Ivey said of making the video.

"Hands Down In Your Pockets" is the final pre-release track from Ivey's upcoming album Waiting Out The Storm; originally scheduled for an October 9 release, the album will now be coming out next Friday, October 16.



When asked about the themes of "Hands Down In Your Pockets", Ivey said the song is about "living in the constant cycle of insane news that is making heroes out of evil men, furthering the mad haranguing of lies blasting out every screen at the same time. And living in a time when the meek did NOT inherit the earth but tried to save it, and got trampled by the blood drinkers and the money mongers. Where being born is signing a contract to give a portion of everything you own to this conscious-less monster. That's what it's about. Also, I put a public urinator in there too. See if you can spot him."



In early September Ivey released "Things Can Get Much Worse", the second single from Waiting Out The Storm. In the song's video, Ivey puts on a full hazmat suit and visits downtown Nashville's honky tonk headquarters, where unfortunately many patrons are not wearing face masks in lower Broadway's crowded bars, restaurants and stores. Ivey had COVID-19 for eight weeks earlier this year and personally knows the kind of toll the virus can take. Watch it HERE.

Early on in his COVID-19 quarantine, Jeremy took up painting as a new hobby - below is one such painting, titled 'Death Valley'. On album release day, next Friday October 16, Ivey and Nashville record store Vinyl Tap will co-host a Waiting Out The Storm art opening, the first-ever public viewing of Jeremy's paintings. Taking place from 6 - 8 pm, capacity will be limited and wearing a mask is required to attend. Entry is first come first serve, with social distancing guidelines in mind. Entry is guaranteed if attendees pre-order Waiting Out The Storm with Vinyl Tap via email, phone or at the store in-person. Email customerservice@vinyltapnashville.com for more info.



Jeremy will also be holding the first concert at Nashville venue The Basement since the pandemic began. Taking place outside in the venue's parking lot on Saturday October 17, tickets can be bought in pods of four and seating is limited. Masks are required to enter and must be worn at all times. Additional details and ticket information can be found HERE.

Watch the video for "Hands Down In Your Pocket" here:

Photo Credit: Alysse Gafkjen

