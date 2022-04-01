Jeremie Albino Releases 'Past Dawn' EP

Rising Americana singer/songwriter Jeremie Albino has released the Past Dawn EP via Good People Record Co. Produced by Michael Trent of Shovels & Rope, the six-song collection showcases the artist at his most captivating; exploring loss, love, and home against a background of hopeful camaraderie and offering hints of Americana, folk, blues, and rock 'n' roll, with introspective storytelling and the spontaneous energy that makes Jeremie Albino's live show so special.

Watch the official video for new single, "Acre of Land," below, shot during a recent trip to Las Vegas with longtime collaborator Mark Klassen. Jeremie is currently on tour with Shovels & Rope and will head to Europe this spring for a European Headline Tour that includes a just-announced appearance at The Great Escape Festival (full routing below).

Odes to homes near and far are all over Past Dawn. So is a deep contemplation of illness and the loss of family, as well as poignant addresses to loved ones. The EP also features the unmistakable stylings of Michael Trent's previous productions, delivering smoky harmonies, soaring guitars, honky-tonk piano, and foot stomping grooves. "We both brought something of ourselves to these songs," said Jeremie. "It was great to have external input in an otherwise isolating time."

Jeremie's voice is equal parts warm and brisk on "Acre of Land," a romping opener, written at a backyard BBQ with Khalid Yassein of Wild Rivers, while a melodic sensitivity gives way to a plaintive gravel on "Buck," a song co-written with Michael Trent. Albino's delivery is signature throughout: moving from clear-eyed melancholy to upbeat riffs with a lilting timbre that's refreshingly unfiltered. Full track listing can be found below!

Jeremie Albino expands the boundaries of Americana, folk and country with his signature brand of soulful storytelling and kinetic performance. The past few years have been non-stop for one of the most exciting artists to watch in recent years. His 2019 debut, Hard Time, was released to critical acclaim and was followed Blue Blue Blue (a collaboration with vocal powerhouse Cat Clyde). Jeremie has toured with St. Paul and the Broken Bones, J.D. McPherson, The Suffers and more leading artists on the roots scene, and drawn acclaim from Billboard, American Songwriter, Bluegrass Situation, Relix, Ditty TV, Glide, Earmilk, Exclaim etc.

During his debut at 2019's Americanafest, Billboard called his performance at The Station Inn "One Of The 11 Best Things We Saw." He's been hailed by Apple Music as a "Best New Artist Of The Week" and Hard Time was one of their "10 Albums You Must Hear," while Spotify has championed him since the beginning, slotting the rising star on several coveted playlists including The Pulse of Americana. With a sophomore album and multiple tours in the works, Jeremie has solidified himself as a musician who knows how to honor the histories of folk and country while staying firmly in the present.

Listen to the new EP here:

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates with Shovels & Rope

March 22 - Charlotte, NC - Visulite Theatre

March 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

March 25 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

March 26 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

March 29 - Milwaukee, WI- Turner Hall Ballroom

March 31 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

April 1 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

April 2 - Ann Arbor, MI- Blind Pig

April 3 - Toronto, ON - The Axis Club Theatre

April 5 - Albany, NY - Lewis A. Swyer Theatre

April 6 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 8 - South Orange, NJ - South Orange Performing Arts Center

April 9 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

April 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philly

April 13 - Charlotteville, VA - Jefferson Theater

April 14 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

April 16 - Wilmington, NC - Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

European Headline Tour

April 27 - Stockholm, SWE - Bar Brooklyn

April 28 - Oslo, NO - Belleville

April 29 - Malmo, SWE - Folk A Rock

April 30 - Hamburg, DE - Nochtwache

May 2 - Berlin, DE - Prachtwerk

May 3 - Frankfurt, DE - Brotfabrik

May 4 - Rees-Haldern, DE - Haldern Pop Bar

May 6 - Brussels, BE - AB Club

May 8 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

May 10 - London, UK - The Victoria - just announced!

May 11 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade - just announced!

Upcoming Festival Dates

April 23 - Charleston, SC - Highwater Fest

May 7 - Ospel, NL - Moulin Blues Fest

May 12 - May 14 - UK, The Great Escape Festival - just announced!

July 9 - Winnipeg, MB - Winnipeg Folk Festival

August 6 - Edmonton, AS - Edmonton Folk Festival

August 27 - Martha's Vineyard, MA - Beach Road Fest