Jenny Don't And The Spurs Pen A Love Letter To Their Fans With Latest Single 'You're What I Need'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



You’re What I Need, the latest single from Jenny Don’t and the Spurs' upcoming album, Broken Hearted Blue, has just been released.

The raucous intro of the new tune merely hints at what’s to come in the band’s ode to fans and friends around the globe.

“This song was inspired by really wanting to show appreciation for everyone we’ve met on the road and for their continuous support,” says Don’t who, along with the Spurs, is known for giving every ounce of effort every time the band takes the stage. “We’ll go to great lengths to make it to a show. Crossing scorching deserts, oceans, snowy mountains, and sweltering jungles…literally,” she laughs. “Touring life is addictive. Every night we meet new friends and reunite with familiar faces from previous shows. Coming from humble beginnings, we never imagined we’d have the chance to travel to most of the places we’ve been.”

Throughout “You’re What I Need,” the entirety of the Spurs feel right on the edge, their honky-tonk race car energy searching for grip in every turn. Kelly Halliburton’s lightning-fast bass lines follow Buddy Weeks’ thunderous fills tit for tat while Christopher March keeps it all flowing together while alternating between baritone-sounding licks and classic chicken pickin’ lead. For longtime fans of Jenny Don’t and the Spurs, “You’re What I Need” is a studio reminder of the band’s on-stage energy, and for newcomers, a sneak peek of what keeps fans—and in turn, the band—coming back night after night. “We're trekking around the world because you're what we need!”

Broken Hearted Blue is out June 14th on. Fans can stream or purchase “You’re What I Need” today at this link, check out the band’s previously-released singles “Pain In My Heart” and “Unlucky Love” at their respective links, and pre-order or pre-save Broken Hearted Blue ahead of its release right here. Jenny Don’t and the Spurs continue their tour in Bellingham, Washington. A full list of tour dates can be found below or at jennydontandthespurs.com.

More About Broken Hearted Blue

With their exciting new album, Broken Hearted Blue, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs—Jenny Don’t (vocals/guitar), Kelly Halliburton (bass), Christopher March (guitar), and Buddy Weeks (drums)—present ten dynamic songs that channel the essence of the Northwest’s music sounds while evoking the nostalgia of the Western frontier. Produced by Collin Hegna (Brian Jonestown Massacre, Federale), this album is a testament to Hegna's meticulous craftsmanship. With his guidance, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have created a musical tapestry that highlights each member's talents.

“On this album, Kelly and I collaborated more closely than ever, shaping most of the musical parts together,” reflecting on their growth both as a couple and as a band. Jenny expresses, "We're just fed up with mainstream music's repetitive nature and the confines of genres. Each of us brings our own musical flavors to the table, emphasizing the importance of authenticity over conformity. Our music pulls from a variety of genres, which can be a bit tricky to define. But Collin really nailed it, capturing our blend of country, rock and roll, with that added touch of Western charm."

Broken Hearted Blue is a significant milestone, as it marks Buddy Weeks' debut on drums. The loss of longtime drummer Sam Henry (The Wipers, Poison Idea, Napalm Beach) to cancer in 2022 was a devastating blow that would have halted many bands. However, instead of slowing down, the Spurs intensified their touring and recording efforts, determined to honor Sam's legacy by forging ahead with their musical journey. The album track “Bones in the Sand” draws from that profound experience and the resilience found amidst it.

Broken Hearted Blue Tracklist:

Flying High

Pain In My Heart

Jealous Heart

Sidewinder

Unlucky Love

Broken Hearted Blue

You’re What I Need

One More Night

My Baby’s Gone

Bones In The Sand

Catch Jenny Don’t and the Spurs On Tour:

5/16 - Bellingham, WA - Wild Buffalo

5/17 - Vancouver BC - Green Auto

5/18 - Everette, WA - Fisherman’s Village Festival

5/19 - Vashon Island, WA - Summer Music Series

5/23 - Portland, OR - Cravin’ Gravy Social Club

5/24 - Spokane, WA - Nyne

5/25 - Billings, MT - The Pub Station

5/26 - Spearfish, SD - The Matthews Opera House & Arts Center

5/28 - Minneapolis, MN - “Uptown”

5/29 - Davenport, IA - Racoon Motel

5/30 - Berwyn, IL - Fitzgerald’s Side Bar

5/31 - Mosinee, WI - Lamplight Sessions

6/1 - Green Bay, WI - Rock N’ Roll Land

6/3 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

6/4 - Yorkville, IL - The Law Office Pub

6/5 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme

6/6 - Detroit, MI - Lager House

6/7 - Toledo, OH - Frankie’s Toledo

6/8 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom & Tavern

6/9 - Rochester, NY - Bug Jar

6/10 - Toronto, ON - Bovine Sex Club

6/11 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Fouf

6/12 - Portsmouth, NH - Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club

6/13 - Greenfield, MA - Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

6/14 - Albany, NY - Fuse Box

6/15 - Warren, RI - Galactic Theatre

6/16 - New Haven, CT - Cafe Nine

6/17 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge

6/19 - Baltimore, MD - Cobra Cabana

6/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

6/21 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

6/23 - Chicago, IL - Motoblot

6/24 - Omaha, NE - Reverb Lounge

6/25 - Denver, CO - Hi-Dive

6/26 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

6/27 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

6/28 - Spray, OR - General Store

7/5 - Raiza, Esp - Huercasa Festival

7/6 - Gierle, Be - Sjock Festival

7/8 - Bonn, DE - Kult 41

7/9 - Nijmegen, Nl - Merleyn

7/10 - Groningen, Nl - Vera

7/11 - Koln, DE - Edp

7/12 - Oberhausen, DE - Static Roots Festival

7/13 - Emmen, Nl - Roots Ribs And Brews Festival

7/14 - Aachen, DE - Rockstar HQ

For all tour dates and ticket information, please visit jennydontandthespurs.com.

More about Jenny Don’t and the Spurs:

Emerging from the Pacific Northwest, over the past decade Jenny Don’t and the Spurs have built a reputation as hardworking and musically-driven stalwarts of the Country Western scene. Despite facing challenges like Jenny's vocal surgery in 2019 and the loss of drummer Sam Henry to cancer in 2022, they've remained resilient and fully committed to their musical journey. With a fierce DIY ethos, they've independently released the majority of their 13 albums on their own label, cultivating a vast international following through extensive tours across Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, and performances in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Mexico. In 2021, Jenny Don’t and the Spurs garnered attention with their album Fire On The Ridge, a collaboration with Fluff and Gravy Records that topped the Alt-Country charts. Their achievements included receiving the coveted "2023 Outlaw Group" award at Dale Watson's Ameripolitan Award Ceremony in Memphis, Tennessee. During this period, they also joined Charley Crockett for multiple dates on his American West tour, before captivating audiences at the Out On The Weekend Fest in Melbourne, Australia. Jenny Don’t and the Spurs remain committed to pursuing their passion with their upcoming release Broken Hearted Blue, slated to debut on June 14th, 2024, via Fluff and Gravy Records.

Comments