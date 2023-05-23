Jeff Rosenstock Shares New Single & Announces North American Tour

Tenuously beloved punk and EMMY-nominated Craig of the Creek songwriter Jeff Rosenstock is back today with “LIKED U BETTER,” his first new single since 2020’s critically acclaimed NO DREAM (unless you count 2021’s SKA DREAM, his ska re-interpretation of the album, or quarantine collection 2020 DUMP, both of which absolutely ruled).

To celebrate the new track, Rosenstock has decided it’s time to announce a big ol’ Fall and Winter tour. See below to find a show near you, get your tickets HERE. Spotify presale starts tomorrow at 12 pm ET, artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 am locally, and general onsale starts Thurday at 10 am locally.