Jeff Rosenstock Shares New Single & Announces North American Tour

Tenuously beloved punk and EMMY-nominated Craig of the Creek songwriter Jeff Rosenstock is back today with “LIKED U BETTER,” his first new single since 2020’s critically acclaimed NO DREAM (unless you count 2021’s SKA DREAM, his ska re-interpretation of the album, or quarantine collection 2020 DUMP, both of which absolutely ruled).
To celebrate the new track, Rosenstock has decided it’s time to announce a big ol’ Fall and Winter tour. See below to find a show near you, get your tickets HERE. Spotify presale starts tomorrow at 12 pm ET, artist presale starts Wednesday at 10 am locally, and general onsale starts Thurday at 10 am locally.
“LIKED U BETTER” was recorded in the summer of 2022, in Los Angeles during a break in the band’s rigorous touring schedule and Rosenstock’s daily gig as a composer for Craig of the Creek. The band tracked at EastWest Studios (The Bodyguard Soundtrack, Californication) with longtime collaborator and Grammy nominee Jack Shirley (s Coffins, Jeff Rosenstock).
The video was filmed by Ryan Baxley and Mind Palace about a month ago, based on Rosenstock’s one-sentence idea for “a muppet who is a bad roommate”, although please don’t spoil the surprise and include that sentence in your write-up for which we are grateful.
09/06 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #
09/07 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 #
09/08 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner #
09/09 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall #
09/10 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore #
09/12 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry #
09/13 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #
09/15 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Heaven #
09/16 - Madison, TN @ Eastside Bowl #
09/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall #
09/19 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed #
09/20 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre #
09/22 - Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall #
09/24 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #
11/25 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren $
11/27 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf $
11/28 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace $
11/30 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
12/01 - Austin, TX @ Empire Garage $
12/02 - Dallas, TX @ Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ $
12/03 - Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard $
12/05 - Denver, CO @ Summit $
12/07 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell $
12/08 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Hall $
12/10 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall $
12/11 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox $
12/14 - Reno, NV @ The Holland Project $
12/15 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom $
12/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo $
12/17 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park $
# w/ Sidney Gish, Gladie
$ w/ Small Crush
Photo Credit: Alice Baxley
Videos
