Jazz Singer Deborah Silver Announces Show At City Winery NYC And New Album With Count Basie Orchestra

Jazz singer Deborah Silver will perform one-night only at The Loft at City Winery NYC on Tuesday, August 13th at 7:30pm along with her quartet of world-class musicians, performing select songs from her upcoming new Basie Rocks! album, along with the classic Jazz and American Standards she's become known for.

This one-night only Manhattan performance is also in homage to the great Count Basie, who would have celebrated his 120th birthday on August 21st. Basie Rocks! is a collaboration with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra, 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, being produced by Rolling Stones drummer extraordinaire Steve Jordan.

In addition, Deborah Silver will make an appearance as “special guest vocalist” with the legendary Count Basie Orchestra at their July 15th concert at The Tower Theater in Fresno, CA, while more “special guest vocalist” appearances will be planned leading up to the album release.

The album, set for release in early 2025, is already being called “an unprecedented recording that shows what's possible when an outstanding and versatile vocalist joins forces with the world's greatest jazz orchestra”, says orchestra Musical Director Scotty Barnhart.

“BASIE ROCKS!” re-imagines timeless Rock classics from artists including The Beatles, Peter Frampton, The Rolling Stones, Sting, Elton John, and others, while featuring special guest Trombone Shorty and collaborations with several highly-respected jazz musicians including Arturo Sandoval, Bill Frisell, Kurt Elling and George Coleman.

Two-time #1 Billboard chart-topping artist Deborah Silver's 2020 album, Glitter & Grits produced by industry legend Ray Benson, reinforces Silver's immense versatility as an artist and landed in the top 15 on Billboard's Traditional Jazz chart.

Her earlier album, 2016's “The Gold Standards,” produced by Steve Tyrell was an out-of-the-box smash reaching #1 on the Billboard Traditional Jazz Album chart while landing at #1 on the Billboard Heatseeker Album chart and the #2 spot on the overall Billboard Jazz Album chart.

Rocker/producer Steve Jordan describes this project as “where classic rock meets classic big band” and not just any big band; it's the 2024 Grammy winner for Best Large Jazz Ensemble, The Count Basie Orchestra.

The first single off the new album will likely be Peter Frampton's smash “Baby I Love Your Way” (as a special nod to his recent Rock-n-Roll Hall of Fame nomination), while other tracks include an amazing version of The Stones' “Paint it Black” (with Arturo Sandoval on trumpet) Paul McCartney's “Band on the Run”, Soft Cell's “Tainted Love”, Elton John's “Benny and the Jets” and more surprises.

Fans and music critics alike praise Deborah Silver; with even music icon Quincy Jones commenting “Deborah Silver's strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Her talent and beauty are equally extraordinary. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! One listen and you know… Deborah Silver is the real deal” – Quincy Jones.

“Deborah Silver has it all: fantastic showmanship, a great swinging band, and, most of all, solid jazz chops.” - Will Friedwald, Wall Street Journal

“When Deborah Silver takes over a mike, she doesn't just visit the stage, she owns it! Trust me. With beauty, style, talent, swinging musical savvy and a bundle of bazazz, Deborah Silver's got it all in one package. She's a thrill, a swinging show-biz whirlwind…and a bargain at any price!” - REX REED, New York Observer

Deborah Silver has performed at venues around the U.S. including Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Blues Alley, 54 Below, Catalina Jazz Club, The Colony's Royal Room and the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, both in Palm Beach, FL

Don't miss Deborah Silver in this one-night only performance at The Loft at City Winery NYC on Tuesday, August 13th at 7:30pm. Tickets at https://citywinery.com/new-york-city/events/deborah-silver-f21a1i.

