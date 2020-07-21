Jazz Artist Deborah Silver Recovers From Covid And Releases GLITTER & GRITS

Billboard chart-topping Jazz artist Deborah Silver will be releasing "Ballin' the Jack," a duet with the legendary Asleep at the Wheel founder Ray Benson, who also produced her upcoming full-length release Glitter & Grits (NTL Records).

The dynamic Silver, who is newly recovered from a 40-day battle with Covid-19, is excited to share her new creation which was recorded at Benson's Austin, Texas based studio with the brilliance of previous and current Asleep At The Wheel musicians. Deborah's hope is to bring some happiness to her fans through the gift of song in light of the current crises we are all facing. She hopes that "'Ballin' the Jack' will inspire people everywhere to dance at home and soon be able to dance together again."

These classic standards combining Asleep at the Wheel's outstanding Texas swing influence with Deborah's captivating jazz style bring a distinct and brand-new sound to the Great American Songbook. The legendary Quincy Jones said, "Silver's strong and sultry vocals are seductive and soul soothing. Her talent and beauty are equally extraordinary. Whatever she sings she owns, making every note matter! "

Glitter & Grits, her newest album, with a release date of August 7, is now available for pre-order and includes the immediate free downloads of "That Old Black Magic" (which hit #3 on iTunes' New Jazz Singles chart days after release), "I Got Rhythm" and "Ballin' the Jack" for all who pre-purchase the album. (https://orcd.co/glittergrits). For a limited time, with each CD purchased on Amazon or at www.DeborahSilverMusic.com , buyers will receive a free Glitter & Grits face mask.

Based on initial feedback from fans and industry alike, Glitter & Grits is destined to follow in the success of Deborah's Billboard #1 Traditional Jazz Album, #1 Heatseeker Album, and #2 Jazz Album The Gold Standards (produced by Steve Tyrell), which also climbed to #36 in Top Album Sales across all genres.

