Jaye Madison to Release 'MIRЯOR: VISION' EP

Honey poured over a gravel road, gritty and smooth, sweet and rough, that's the dichotomy you get when you combine the emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines Jaye Madison's sound. MIRЯOR: Vision, the second EP of a series of three EPs that make up their debut album will be out May 19. To kick off the launch of the release, Jaye Madison will perform on WSMV-TV (NBC) Today In Nashville April 11.

Off the heels of their debut EP, MIRЯOR: Framework that was released March 31, 2023, the Nashville-based, Texas-born twins, Jordan Skinner and Madison Skinner, also released their lyric video for "Shadow Man" to help bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness month (April).

The song serves as a think piece, a commentary about the underlying anxiety, in this case a woman, faces as she is a target, unknowingly, by a shadow man, a lurking predator and the aftermath of what can happen. The lyric video, directed by Wyatt Kassin of WSK Productions.

Whereas MIRЯOR: Framework is about embracing the in-betweens in life and love and the darkness in yourself that you must overcome and those uncomfortable feelings of waiting, hoping, and questioning yourself along the journey of turning a dream into reality, MIRЯOR: Vision is about the duo's decision to no longer let outside obstacles, past experiences, or inner demons stand in the way of their dreams. The songs are about embracing acceptance in the unknown, the unity of sisterhood and family, and genuine curiosity for what is to come.

Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar), the songwriting sisters combine emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines their sound.

Originally from Lumberton, TX, Jaye Madison grew up singing and performing in community theater. They were surrounded by country, folk, blues, and classic rock listening to everything from Elvis, Willie Nelson, Etta James, and The Judds to The Eagles, Heart, Chicago, Janis Joplin, and Fleetwood Mac.

But they didn't even write their first song until they headed to Nashville after they were accepted into the Commercial Voice program at Belmont University. Being surrounded by such talent forced them to either step up or give up and they weren't about to give up.

The trilogy of EPs follow Jaye Madison on their real-life journey of self-discovery and self-reflection as they navigate life in their 20's. They combine their favorite parts of folk, country, and classic rock into their own sound and create the perfect mixture of all the music they grew up with. The duo will be performing several dates in the Nashville area, more dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates:

April 19 at The 5 Spot Nashville, TN @ 9:00pm

May 13 Farm Market Day Summertown, TN @ 12:30pm

May 21 Pindrop Writer Series at Sonny's Nashville, TN @ 7:00pm

June 19 at Writers Ink at Live Oak Music Row Nashville, TN @ 7:00pm

Photo Credit: Libby Danforth Photography

Artwork: Wyatt Kassin at WSK Productions