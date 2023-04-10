Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jaye Madison to Release 'MIRЯOR: VISION' EP

Jaye Madison to Release 'MIRЯOR: VISION' EP

MIRЯOR: Vision, the second EP of a series of three EPs that make up their debut album will be out May 19.

Apr. 10, 2023  

Honey poured over a gravel road, gritty and smooth, sweet and rough, that's the dichotomy you get when you combine the emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines Jaye Madison's sound. MIRЯOR: Vision, the second EP of a series of three EPs that make up their debut album will be out May 19. To kick off the launch of the release, Jaye Madison will perform on WSMV-TV (NBC) Today In Nashville April 11.

Off the heels of their debut EP, MIRЯOR: Framework that was released March 31, 2023, the Nashville-based, Texas-born twins, Jordan Skinner and Madison Skinner, also released their lyric video for "Shadow Man" to help bring awareness to Sexual Assault Awareness month (April).

The song serves as a think piece, a commentary about the underlying anxiety, in this case a woman, faces as she is a target, unknowingly, by a shadow man, a lurking predator and the aftermath of what can happen. The lyric video, directed by Wyatt Kassin of WSK Productions.

Whereas MIRЯOR: Framework is about embracing the in-betweens in life and love and the darkness in yourself that you must overcome and those uncomfortable feelings of waiting, hoping, and questioning yourself along the journey of turning a dream into reality, MIRЯOR: Vision is about the duo's decision to no longer let outside obstacles, past experiences, or inner demons stand in the way of their dreams. The songs are about embracing acceptance in the unknown, the unity of sisterhood and family, and genuine curiosity for what is to come.

Recorded at Revolver Recordings in Los Angeles with Grammy-Award winning producer and mixer Mikal Blue (OneRepublic, Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz), Co-producer Dean Dinning and Josh Daubin of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Michael Ward (Guitar) of The Wallflowers, and songwriter Dalton Cyr (Piano and Guitar), the songwriting sisters combine emotional vocals, beautiful harmonies, and emotive storytelling that defines their sound.

Originally from Lumberton, TX, Jaye Madison grew up singing and performing in community theater. They were surrounded by country, folk, blues, and classic rock listening to everything from Elvis, Willie Nelson, Etta James, and The Judds to The Eagles, Heart, Chicago, Janis Joplin, and Fleetwood Mac.

But they didn't even write their first song until they headed to Nashville after they were accepted into the Commercial Voice program at Belmont University. Being surrounded by such talent forced them to either step up or give up and they weren't about to give up.

The trilogy of EPs follow Jaye Madison on their real-life journey of self-discovery and self-reflection as they navigate life in their 20's. They combine their favorite parts of folk, country, and classic rock into their own sound and create the perfect mixture of all the music they grew up with. The duo will be performing several dates in the Nashville area, more dates to be announced soon.

Tour Dates:

April 19 at The 5 Spot Nashville, TN @ 9:00pm

May 13 Farm Market Day Summertown, TN @ 12:30pm

May 21 Pindrop Writer Series at Sonny's Nashville, TN @ 7:00pm

June 19 at Writers Ink at Live Oak Music Row Nashville, TN @ 7:00pm

Photo Credit: Libby Danforth Photography

Artwork: Wyatt Kassin at WSK Productions



Jordan Davis Announces DAMN GOOD TIME Headlining Tour Photo
Jordan Davis Announces DAMN GOOD TIME Headlining Tour
Multi-Platinum, CMA Award-winning entertainer Jordan Davis announces his DAMN GOOD TIME TOUR. Tour openers include Avery Anna, Gabby Barrett, Danielle Bradberry, Flatland Calvary, Greylan James, Dylan Marlowe, Kameron Marlowe, Mike Ryan, Connor Smith, and Georgia Webster. Check out upcoming tour dates!
Rainbow Kitten Surprise Release New Single Drop Stop Roll Photo
Rainbow Kitten Surprise Release New Single Drop 'Stop Roll'
Rainbow Kitten Surprise have expanded their already stacked 2023 tour schedule. Renowned for highly energetic and unforgettable shows, they will embark on a seven-week North American headline jaunt this fall. Support comes from Indigo De Souza and flipturn on select dates.
Thunderflix Launches as First All-Metal App Photo
Thunderflix Launches as First All-Metal App
THUNDERFLIX will be granting subscribers with 'Making Ofs' with Iron Maiden, directorial debuts of short films featuring Watain, and legendary documentaries on the shock-rock king himself Alice Cooper. This is just a small dip into the massive library of this powerhouse app. Out now, it's time for fans of all music to dive into this app.
Winny Drops Breathtaking Debut EP WINNY Photo
Winny Drops Breathtaking Debut EP 'WINNY'
Primarily written by Winny, the 7-track project finds the rare talent collaborating with fellow fast-rising Nigerian producers Damie (Davido, Fave), Jonn P (Davido), WodeMagic, and Waji resulting in a refreshing blend of dancehall, pop and R&B as heard on powerful new standout track “Operation.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - Where to Watch SCHMIGADOON!, the GREASE Prequel Series & More!Broadway Streaming Guide: April 2023 - Where to Watch SCHMIGADOON!, the GREASE Prequel Series & More!
April 8, 2023

This April, Broadway fans can keep busy with the premiere of two musical series, the return of Schmigadoon and the premiere of Paramount+'s new Grease prequel series, The Rise of the Pink Ladies, along with more exciting releases. Check out the April 2023 Broadway Streaming Guide below!
ARDN Releases New Single 'Runner Up'ARDN Releases New Single 'Runner Up'
April 7, 2023

Just off a Canadian/European tour with Isaiah Rashad where he captivated audiences, the Canadian raised, South African-born singer/songwriter paves his own lane through honest storytelling and melodic flow. Influenced by the likes of J.Cole, Smino, and Anderson .Paak, ARDN got his big break when a snippet of “Til The Morning” went viral on TikTok.
Video: Watch a First Look at the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 ReunionVideo: Watch a First Look at the RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 15 Reunion
April 7, 2023

The reunion reunites Amethyst, Anetra, Aura Mayari, Irene Dubois, Jax, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Malaysia Babydoll Foxx, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Princess Poppy, Robin Fierce, Salina EsTitties, Sasha Colby, Sugar, and Spice. Watch the video preview of the reunion now!
MAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS to Return to WE tv in MayMAMA JUNE: FAMILY CRISIS to Return to WE tv in May
April 7, 2023

This season of “Mama June: Family Crisis” returns with new episodes available on popular AMC streaming service ALLBLK every Tuesday, follows the real story of a family truly in crisis. The relationship between June and the girls finally reaches its breaking point due to legal issues, lies and secret life-altering changes. Watch the video trailer!
Leon Thomas Releases on New Single 'Crash & Burn'Leon Thomas Releases on New Single 'Crash & Burn'
April 7, 2023

“Crash & Burn” was produced Faxxonly & BNYX of Working on Dying who has previously worked on projects with artists such as Drake, Future, and Lil Uzi Vert. Electric Dusk will feature tracks “Love Jones” ft Ty Dolla $ign, “X-Rated” ft. Benny The Butcher, and “Breaking Point” – a fan and media favorite.
share