Jawbone Release Rock'N'Roll Groove 'The Tide'

Roots rock & roll band Jawbone have released their brand new track, ‘The Tide’, the band’s first single since 2018. Drawing inspiration from New Orleans’ late-great Dr. John, whom the band have each had personal encounters with, this live recorded track highlights the group’s psychedelic folk-rock groove. A mellow introduction gives way to the group’s signature triple vocal harmonies, as incandescent piano sparkles above the smooth drumwork.

The song ‘The Tide’ was inspired by a conversation between Marcus Bonfanti and Paddy Milner as well as reflections on "the things you may leave behind" that fueled their creativity. Using a unique recording process, the instruments were recorded live, with vocals added later, which were then tweaked with help from mixing engineer Javier Weylar to create the song’s cohesive ebb and flow.

Speaking on ‘The Tide’, the band explains: “It’s about the things you may leave behind you when you go. Both good and bad, the secrets, the regrets, the marks in the sand, the positive influence, the legacy. No one can truly ever know what they are leaving behind when the tide rolls back the last time. It’s a positive song though. Don’t spend your life worrying about what you will leave behind because the tide will reveal what it wants to when the time comes and none of us has any control over that. So just relax and live.”

Jawbone - Marcus Bonfanti (guitar/vocals), with Paddy Milner (keys/vocals), Rex Horan (bass/vocals) and Evan Jenkins (drums) - have individually spent the last 25 years playing with a host of legendary musicians, including Tom Jones, Jack Bruce, and Van Morrison. The band formed from diametrically opposite corners of the world in 2014, having worked together previously in London, and released their debut album ‘Jawbone’ in 2018. Their music tells the story of each and every member but is also greater than the sum of its parts. They are a band that got together for no other reason than to write and play music that makes them feel good.

Jawbone Live Dates 2025

*supporting Imelda May

7th April Aberdeen, UK - The Lemon Tree

9th April Edinburgh, UK - The Queens Hall

11th April Sunderland, UK - The Fire Station

12th April Gateshead, UK - The Glass House

14th April Salford, UK - Quays Theatre

15th April Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

17th April Cardiff, UK - New Theatre

18th April London, UK - Cadogan Hall

19th April Brighton, UK - St. George’s Hall

