Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke,will join multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz for his final summer tour stop on August 17, 2023 at Forest Hills Stadium.

This one-night-only performance—also the conclusion to Mraz’s The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour and the only tour stop with full orchestra—will feature Jason Mraz and his band performing selections from his two-decade career. Tickets to the concert in Queens are on-sale now.

The New York Pops’ appearance at Forest Hills Stadium is generously supported by Morgan Stanley.

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Mraz’s eighth studio album, was recently released on June 23 and is available everywhere. His summer tour by the same name runs from mid-July to mid-August.

Throughout the album, there are hints of Mraz’s formative releases, including his 2002 debut Waiting For My Rocket to Come and 2005’s Mr. A-Z, but it ultimately finds a kinship with 2008’s We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. The new songs, which are unabashedly pop, see Mraz reuniting with numerous collaborators, including L.A. band Raining Jane and producer Martin Terefe, who helmed the 2008 breakout album.

The songs grapple with the emotions and experiences that come with being in your mid-life, a time that is often ignored by pop songwriters. Its optimistic, inspiring sensibility reflects the musician’s overall approach to being in the world. It is, in fact, full spiral, reflecting the past but becoming something new.

The New York Pops’ Kids in the Stadium program, supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, will offer more than 1,000 Queens children and their families, plus seniors, an opportunity to attend for free.

The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Elizabeth Stanley; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara on Friday, November 17, 2023; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and pianist Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Tickets are available here. Forest Hills Stadium is conveniently located just steps from the E, M, F, R subway trains at Forest Hills-71st Ave as well as the Forest Hills Long Island Rail Road station.

About Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” His non-profit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, on June 23.

About The New York Pops

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

The orchestra performs annually at Carnegie Hall and at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue in Queens, NY. Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun, both in the classroom and through remote learning. Follow The New York Pops on Facebook (facebook.com/thenewyorkpops), Instagram (@thenewyorkpops), and Twitter (@thenewyorkpops).