Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Tickets to the concert in Queens are on-sale now.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Nicole Zuraitis Releases New Album Of Her Latest Jazz with HOW LOVE BEGINS Photo 1 Nicole Zuraitis Makes Art Inspired By Art
Marvin Hamlisch & Rupert Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album Photo 2 Hamlisch & Holmes' THE NUTTY PROFESSOR Musical to Get Cast Album
Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 3 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19 Photo 4 JVKE Releases New Remix of Global Hit Single 'Golden Hour” With SB19

Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke,will join multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz for his final summer tour stop on August 17, 2023 at Forest Hills Stadium.

This one-night-only performance—also the conclusion to Mraz’s The Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride tour and the only tour stop with full orchestra—will feature Jason Mraz and his band performing selections from his two-decade career. Tickets to the concert in Queens are on-sale now.

The New York Pops’ appearance at Forest Hills Stadium is generously supported by Morgan Stanley.

Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, Mraz’s eighth studio album, was recently released on June 23 and is available everywhere. His summer tour by the same name runs from mid-July to mid-August.

Throughout the album, there are hints of Mraz’s formative releases, including his 2002 debut Waiting For My Rocket to Come and 2005’s Mr. A-Z, but it ultimately finds a kinship with 2008’s We Sing. We Dance. We Steal Things. The new songs, which are unabashedly pop, see Mraz reuniting with numerous collaborators, including L.A. band Raining Jane and producer Martin Terefe, who helmed the 2008 breakout album.

The songs grapple with the emotions and experiences that come with being in your mid-life, a time that is often ignored by pop songwriters. Its optimistic, inspiring sensibility reflects the musician’s overall approach to being in the world. It is, in fact, full spiral, reflecting the past but becoming something new.

The New York Pops’ Kids in the Stadium program, supported in part by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, will offer more than 1,000 Queens children and their families, plus seniors, an opportunity to attend for free. 

The New York Pops’ 2023-24 season of performances in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall includes 21st Century Broadway on Friday, October 27, 2023 featuring Jeremy Jordan, Hailey Kilgore, Javier Muñoz, and Elizabeth Stanley; One Night Only: An Evening with Sutton Foster and Kelli O’Hara on Friday, November 17, 2023; The Best Christmas of All with Norm Lewis on Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 23; Gershwin: A Century of Rhapsody in Blue on Friday, February 9, 2024 featuring Montego Glover and pianist Lee Musiker; and Hitsville: Celebrating Motown on Friday, March 15, 2024 featuring Bryan Terrell Clark and Valisia LeKae.

Tickets are available here. Forest Hills Stadium is conveniently located just steps from the E, M, F, R subway trains at Forest Hills-71st Ave as well as the Forest Hills Long Island Rail Road station.

About Jason Mraz

Jason Mraz is a two-time Grammy Award winning singer/songwriter and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree, most famously known by his hits, “I’m Yours” and “I Won’t Give Up.” His non-profit, the Jason Mraz Foundation, supports programs focused on inclusive arts education and the advancement of equality. Established in 2015, Mraz Family Farms is committed to peace in the world through organic regenerative agriculture, fair trade, and kind words. Mraz released his eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride, on June 23.

About The New York Pops

The New York Pops is the largest independent pops orchestra in the United States and the only professional symphonic orchestra in New York City specializing in popular music. Under the dynamic leadership of Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, The New York Pops continues to re-imagine orchestral pops music.

The orchestra performs annually at Carnegie Hall and at Forest Hills Stadium, a 14,000-seat historic concert venue in Queens, NY. Through its PopsEd music education programs, The New York Pops fulfills its dedication to lifelong learning by collaborating with public schools, community organizations, and senior centers throughout the five boroughs of New York City.

PopsEd allows thousands of New Yorkers of all ages and backgrounds to participate in fully customizable music programs that blend traditional education with pure fun, both in the classroom and through remote learning. Follow The New York Pops on Facebook (facebook.com/thenewyorkpops), Instagram (@thenewyorkpops), and Twitter (@thenewyorkpops).



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Italian DJ/Producer Matisa Announces Tongue EP & New Single Photo
Italian DJ/Producer Matisa Announces 'Tongue' EP & New Single

Matisa has become one of dance music’s most talked-about ascendant talents, releasing music on some of the most critically acclaimed labels on the circuit - including Optimo Music, Steel City Dance Discs, On Loop and Permanent Vacation - with DJs such as Ben UFO, Peach, Shanti Celeste, Eris Drew, Sally C, Mall Grab and more supporting her music.

2
FIZZ Share New Single Close One Off Forthcoming Debut Album The Secret to Life Photo
FIZZ Share New Single 'Close One' Off Forthcoming Debut Album 'The Secret to Life'

FIZZ (the new collective of friends and creatives made up of dodie, Orla Gartland, Greta Isaac and Martin Luke Brown) have shared their newest single, “Close One.” Following “High In Brighton” and “Hell of a Ride,” the song is the third release from the band’s upcoming debut album, The Secret To Life. Plus, tour dates!

3
BABYCHAOS Releases Guilty Hands (I Bleed) Photo
BABYCHAOS Releases 'Guilty Hands (I Bleed)'

Babychaos lives at the intersection of haunting music and bewitching art, with the latest crossroads coming in the form of her brand-new single “Guilty Hands (I Bleed).” It’s the first taste of the emerging industrial pop artist’s debut EP, which will be released soon and shows the artist at her prime, after amassing 2 million streams.

4
MILLY Announce National Headline Tour Photo
MILLY Announce National Headline Tour

The announcement comes on the heels of their Sebadoh tribute EP, The Freed MILLY, which included hand drawn text by Lou Barlow himself. Last year, the rising group released their first full length LP,  the punchy, muscular Eternal Ring, which combined slowcore, grunge and emo to critical acclaim.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Apple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIESApple TV+ Shares Plans For Two New Nature Documentary Series: BORN TO BE WILD and ENDANGERED SPECIES
POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'POSTDATA Channels Determination on New Single 'Try'
((( O ))) shares 'don't die'((( O ))) shares 'don't die'
Jason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills StadiumJason Mraz to Join The New York Pops For One Night Only Performance at Forest Hills Stadium

Videos

Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video Video: David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR