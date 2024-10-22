Jason Isbell Details Solo Tour Kicking Off in February 2025

The tour will make stops at iconic theaters in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and a four night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville.
Jason Isbell, GRAMMY-Award winning musician and founder of Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, has announced a special run of solo shows kicking off on February 15th, 2025. The tour will make stops at iconic theaters in Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and a four night stint at The Pinnacle in Nashville before concluding in Atlanta. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, October 25 - available HERE. All tour dates below.
Six-time GRAMMY-winner Jason Isbell has established himself as one of the most respected and celebrated songwriters of his generation. The North Alabama native possesses a penchant for identifying and articulating some of the deepest, yet simplest, human emotions, and turning them into beautiful poetry through song. Isbell sings of the everyday human condition with thoughtful, heartfelt, and sometimes brutal honesty.
On October 4th, just ahead of his latest Ryman residency, Isbell released Live From The Ryman Vol. 2, a collection of recordings from four of the last six years of sold-out shows at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium. Earlier this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit’s 2023 album Weathervanes won two 2023 GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song (“Cast Iron Skillet”).
Isbell first broke through in 2013 with the release of the now-considered-classic Southeastern. His next two albums, Something More Than Free (2015) and The Nashville Sound (2017), won GRAMMY Awards for Best Americana Album & Best American Roots Song. Isbell's song "Maybe It's Time" was central to the 2019 reboot of A Star Is Born.
February 15 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
February 16 - Ithaca, NY - State Theatre
February 17 - Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall
February 18 - Providence, RI - Providence Performing Arts Center
February 21 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
February 28 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
March 1 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre
March 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Walt Disney Hall
March 15 - Santa Barbara, CA - Arlington Theatre
March 20 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
March 21 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
March 22 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
March 28 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle
March 29 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theater
Photo credit: Christy Bush
Videos