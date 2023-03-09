Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records With Warner Records

Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason Launch New Label War Buddha Records With Warner Records

The first artist signed to the venture is West Virginia-raised, Los Angeles-based vocalist and songwriter Rett Madison.

Mar. 09, 2023  

Nashville natives Jaren Johnston and Neil Mason (two-thirds of acclaimed Nashville trio The Cadillac Three) have entered into a joint venture partnership with Warner Records for their newly created, Nashville-based label War Buddha Records.

The first artist signed to the venture is West Virginia-raised, Los Angeles-based vocalist and songwriter Rett Madison. Described by American Songwriter as "somewhere between the raw lyricism of Phoebe Bridgers and the powerful production of Hozier" and "the perfect storm of intriguing yet relatable," Madison's sound and ethos embodies the War Buddha philosophy.

Fresh from a run of shows with St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Madison is currently on tour and will play a run of shows at SXSW 2023, including March 14 at Mala Vida, followed by the Quinnstorm/C3 Presents party at Lambert's and the SXSW showcase at Cooper's BBQ on March 15 and March 18 at The Stay Put for the SXSW/Gigmor Showcase-more info is below.

"For as long as I have known Jaren and Neil, they have never taken a conventional path," said Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman & CEO, Warner Records. "They've been fearless in their pursuit of great art, never compromising any integrity or authenticity in their approach to their own artistry or collaborations as songwriters and producers for other artists.

As we continue to build the Warner Records brand as one that is always a safe and encouraging place for artists who dare to be different, take risks, and have a point of view, it made total sense to partner with War Buddha on their mission to do the same. We are very excited to welcome Rett Madison as the first artist from this partnership and we can't wait to see what other unique and amazing talent Jaren and Neil discover."

"As artists ourselves, we created War Buddha first and foremost as a home for artists," Johnston says. "In partnering with our longtime friend Aaron Bay-Schuck, alongside Tom Corson and the stellar Warner Records team, we saw the opportunity to mix our dirt with Warner's power to create a venture fostering both creative expression and commercial success."

"We want the label to offer a platform for artists with unique perspectives who fit out, not in and feel unafraid to tell their stories unapologetically," Mason says. "Rett is the perfect first signing for the label: an artist with the incredible ability to capture life experiences in songs that make the listener feel they are in those moments with her. We're so grateful to Aaron and Tom for the chance to build this label together."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining the Warner family with War Buddha!" Madison says. "I've felt such genuine enthusiasm from Neil and Jaren in regards to my music and their total support of me sharing my most authentic, artistic voice feels refreshing. I can't wait to see what we all build together."

Johnston and Mason are Nashville natives, longtime friends and founding members of The Cadillac Three, with whom they've put out five much-lauded albums on Big Machine Records and earned multiple ACM nominations. In addition to their work in the band, both are GRAMMY-nominated songwriters. Johnston has nine country radio #1 singles with writing and production credits for Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Eric Church and many more. Mason has penned songs for Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Billy Gibbons and a host of others.



Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track Change My Mind Photo
Moxxy Jones And Isabelle Return For Second Collaboration, Modern Rock Track 'Change My Mind'
'Change My Mind' is the sixth single set for release on March 15th from the San Francisco and Portland-based, independent duo Moxxy Jones with notable singer-songwriter and vocalist Isabelle. The track - released by Starita Records, off of the duo's debut synth-pop album, 'Unnoticed' (available in Dolby Atmos) - is modern rock with a twist, a clear departure from the more synth-pop releases of their past.
American Male Returns With Dance/Alternative Hip-Hop EP Now You Know Photo
American Male Returns With Dance/Alternative Hip-Hop EP 'Now You Know'
Genre-bending producer Zach Janicello has returned with his latest project under the name American Male, a six track EP entitled 'Now You Know,' set for release on March 16th. Described as a 'left-field indie project,' the songs traverse themes of loss, subsequent growth, and change both lyrically and sonically.
The Nearly Deads Release Ballad Wild From Upcoming Album Photo
The Nearly Deads Release Ballad 'Wild' From Upcoming Album
Trend-busting, genre-agnostic rockers The Nearly Deads have released 'Wild'. Featuring an almost Flamenco-style fingerpicked melody, and a sweeping bed of lush orchestration, the resolutely majestic daydream is the third offering from the band's forthcoming sophomore set, 'We Are The Nearly Deads' (June 2).
Jeff Lake Releases Debut Single Midnight Sun Photo
Jeff Lake Releases Debut Single 'Midnight Sun'
Singer/Songwriter Jeff Lake will present his debut single 'MIDNIGHT SUN' - available now on Spotify and all the major music services. His debut release, 'Better Times Will Come' garnered 120k views on YouTube.

From This Author - Michael Major


Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'Adam Mah Returns With New Single 'Video Subscription'
March 9, 2023

Adam attended the famed Langley Fine Arts School, forming the band Derrival in high school, while touring across North America with acts such as The Zolas, Hey Ocean!, and performing at festivals, sharing the stage with Vampire Weekend, Childish Gambino, Young the Giant, Death Cab for Cutie, The Airborne Toxic Event, and Half Moon Run, and more.
The Hold Steady to Share New Song TomorrowThe Hold Steady to Share New Song Tomorrow
March 9, 2023

The Hold Steady will share their latest song, “Understudies,” tomorrow, Friday, March 10, at all DSPs and streaming services. The release of “Understudies” will mark the third track heralding The Hold Steady’s ninth studio album, The Price of Progress, arriving on their own Positive Jams label via Thirty Tigers in three weeks.
Composer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music GroupComposer Ellen Reid Signs to Wise Music Group
March 9, 2023

A composer and sound artist whose breadth of work spans opera, sound design, film scoring, ensemble, and choral writing, she was awarded the 2019 Pulitzer Prize in Music for her opera, p r i s m. Reid is currently working on a work for string orchestra commissioned by the Los Angeles Philharmonic.
TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'TALOS Releases New Single 'Solarr'
March 9, 2023

Talos is the Cork, Ireland-based artist, Eoin French. He released his debut album, Wild Alee, in 2017. Dubbed 'a spectacularly assured debut deserving of a wide audience” by The Irish Times, it received a nomination for the Choice Music Prize in his native Ireland, and led to extensive touring in Ireland, the UK and Europe.
Latin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New SingleLatin Power Trio The Tiarras Release New Single
March 9, 2023

Latin power trio The Tiarras released their new single and reimagined version of classic Cuban song “La Negra Tomasa,” earlier this week. After posting their version of the song to TikTok, the track quickly went viral, garnering over 450,000 views with fans asking for an official release. Plus, check out new tour dates!
share