Japandroids Set to Release Final Album 'Fate & Alcohol', Shares 'Chicago' Single

After three breathtakingly visceral rock ‘n roll records – 2009's ‘Post-Nothing’, 2012’s ‘Celebration Rock’ and 2017’s ‘Near to the Wild Heart of Life’ - Vancouver duo Japandroids are ending their story with a fourth and final chapter titled ‘Fate & Alcohol’. Coming out this fall on October 18, Brian King (guitar, vocals) and Dave Prowse (drums, vocals) have decided to part ways but not before releasing one last album. At once a return to form and a thrilling step forward, this album is a monument to the chemistry they’ve honed over nearly two decades side-by-side. It is their finest work to date, the sound of a band bowing out at the peak of their powers.



Out now is “Chicago”, a song whose sheer momentum feels inevitable—from the romance of its opening chords to the snare-led explosions that see it through. Like the rest of ‘Fate & Alcohol’, it was recorded in Vancouver with longtime collaborator Jesse Gander. Listen below.

"On our last record we wanted to broaden the definition of a Japandroids song,” King says, “and purposely left our demos quite open and malleable so that we had more flexibility to experiment in the studio. At the time, this approach was new and exciting, and inspired us to be bolder, to take more chances. We were aiming for a more cinematic take on our signature sound. This time, we made certain that every song ripped in our jam space before Jesse ever heard it. If you listen to our first demo of "Chicago," it's obviously much rougher than what you hear on record, but it's all there. Even on a blown-out iPhone recording, the energy was obvious, and the feeling cut through loud and clear."

When asked to reflect on their career and all they’ve accomplished, both Prowse and King are hesitant to think in terms of legacy. They consider ‘Fate & Alcohol’ a parting gift to fans, because Japandroids have approached every recording as fans themselves, from influences and ethics to artwork and merch. “I don't think we're the most technically proficient band in the world,” Prowse says. “And we're not the most original-sounding or challenging band in the world. But we've always put a lot of passion into what we do, and I think that's resonated with a lot of people. And I'm really grateful that we could be that band for people, in the same way that so many bands were for us.”

Look back on their body of work and you’ll find songs that feel like they were written for this moment, for an ending. Songs of celebration and adventure and tomorrows deferred, but also, at their heart, songs about the fleeting nature of everything. If Japandroids wrote and played like this—a dream from the start—might end at any second, it’s because they knew it could. All great things do.

‘Fate & Alcohol’ Tracklisting

1. Eye Contact High

2. D&T

3. Alice

4. Chicago

5. Upon Sober Reflection

6. Fugitive Summer

7. A Gaslight Anthem

8. Positively 34th Street

9. One Without the Other

10. All Bets Are Off

Photo Credit: Dan Monick

