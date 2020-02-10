Janet Jackson Announces Black Diamond World Tour 2020

Miss Janet Jackson kicks off her Black Diamond World Tour this summer to arenas across North America. The outing will feature an all-new production featuring new music from her highly anticipated, forthcoming album "Black Diamond", set for release this year. Performing songs from her 12 multi-platinum albums including a special performance of Rhythm Nation 1814, which recently marked its 30th Anniversary.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off June 24th in Miami and will visit major cities across the U.S. and Canada including Atlanta, Philadelphia, Toronto, Dallas, and many more. The run will also feature shows at New York's legendary Madison Square Garden and STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. European dates and the rest of the world soon to be announced. Full routing can be found below. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, February 13th at LiveNation.com.

Janet Jackson is one of the most influential entertainers of the modern era. Her music has won her five GRAMMY® Awards, two Emmy Nominations, a Golden Globe Award and a nomination for an Academy Award along with dozens of American Music Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. She has received accolades as an actress as well including the NAACP Best Supporting Actor award. Janet, a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, is also a published author, dancer, businessperson, philanthropist, in addition to being one of the biggest-selling artists in popular music history. With sales of over 185 million records worldwide, Janet Jackson stands as one of the best-selling artists of all time with a string of hits that have left an indelible impression on pop culture. Her music and artistry opened doors through which other top artists have followed, many acknowledging her impact on their musical perceptions.

BLACK DIAMOND TOUR 2020 DATES:

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena Friday, June 26, 2020 Orlando, FL Amway Center Saturday, June 27, 2020 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena Monday, June 29, 2020 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena Wednesday, July 1, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena Friday, July 3, 2020 New Orleans, LA Essence Festival* Sunday, July 5, 2020 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex Tuesday, July 7, 2020 Washington, DC Capital One Arena Thursday, July 9, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center Friday, July 10, 2020 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena Sunday, July 12, 2020 Newark, NJ Prudential Center Tuesday, July 14, 2020 New York, NY Madison Square Garden Friday, July 17, 2020 Mashantucket, CT The Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino* Saturday, July 18, 2020 Boston, MA TD Garden Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center Wednesday, July 22, 2020 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena Friday, July 24, 2020 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena Saturday, July 25, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Cincinnati Music Festival* Monday, July 27, 2020 Chicago, IL United Center Tuesday, July 28, 2020 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Friday, July 31, 2020 St Louis, MO Enterprise Center Saturday, August 1, 2020 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center Monday, August 3, 2020 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center Wednesday, August 5, 2020 Houston, TX Toyota Center Friday, August 7, 2020 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center Sunday, August 9, 2020 Phoenix, AZ Gila River Arena Monday, August 10, 2020 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl San Diego State University Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center Saturday, August 15, 2020 Anaheim, CA Honda Center Monday, August 17, 2020 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center Tuesday, August 18, 2020 San Jose, CA SAP Center at San Jose Thursday, August 20, 2020 Portland, OR Moda Center Saturday, August 22, 2020 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena Sunday, August 23, 2020 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome

*Date not produced by Live Nation





