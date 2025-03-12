Janelle Monáe Honored With SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Janelle Monáe has been honored with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award. The honor recognizes Monáe as one of the most streamed creators in the organization’s 20-plus year history of administering digital performance royalties.

“Janelle Monáe is as authentic and genuine a creator as the world has ever seen – a true trailblazer of the digital age,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “An influential performer whose musical achievements are rivaled only by her notable roles as an actor, Monáe is also an inspiring activist and fashion icon. We are proud to present Janelle Monáe with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award.”

“I appreciate SoundExchange so much – this is such an honor. I work really hard on creating album experiences and music that really means something to, not just myself, but the community that I make it for,” Monáe said. “Thank you to all the fans who have made this possible and here’s to many more experiences together! And thank you to SoundExchange for recognizing me this way.”

Monáe has been a SoundExchange member since 2010 and entrusts SoundExchange to collect worldwide neighboring rights royalties on her behalf through more than 75 agreements SoundExchange has with international counterpart organizations, covering 87% of the available global neighboring rights market.

After touring in support of her 2023 album, The Age of Pleasure, Monáe recently announced publication of the long-awaited The ArchAndroid graphic novel, starring Janelle Monáe. Due next year, she is collaborating with writer Chuck Lightning and illustrator by Chad Weatherford on the story of android Cindi Mayweather, a concept unveiled on Monáe’s 2007 debut solo EP Metropolis and expanded upon on her 2010 debut studio album, The ArchAndroid.

About Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe is without question one of the most celebrated artists of the modern era, a 10x GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer, actor and fashion icon known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound. With multiple celebrated albums, The ArchAndroid (2010), The Electric Lady (2013), Dirty Computer (2018), and The Age of Pleasure (2023), numerous critically acclaimed theatrical and television performances, and her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation.

Photo credit: Respective Collective | Faith Nguyen

