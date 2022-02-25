Critically acclaimed New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jamie McDell releases her highly anticipated self-titled album today through ABC Music.

The enchanting artist recorded her fourth studio album in Nashville, teaming up with Nash Chambers in his eastside studio and drawing on the amazing musical talents of Dan Dugmore, Jedd Hughes, Dennis Crouch, Shawn Fichter, Jerry Roe, Jimmy Wallace, Tony Lucido, and Ross Holmes, along with guests such as the McCrary Sisters, Robert Ellis, Erin Rae, and Tom Busby.

Containing Jamie's most brutally honest moments, in both writing and performance, this new long-player features musicians and production that takes you on a modern journey through 70s folk and country, blended with a healthy dose of roots and rock.

The 13 track album includes Jamie's singles 'Dream Team', 'Not Ready Yet' and the stunning current release, 'Poor Boy'. This track has debuted in the Countrytown Radio Airplay chart and features Tom Busby of Busby Marou fame. It was written by Jamie to acknowledge the powerful influence of her father. Jamie says, "I hope that he knows what a wonderful father he has been, how much he's taught us about what's truly important."

Explaining how the partnership with Tom Busby came about, Jamie explains, "I had opened a show in Auckland, NZ for Busby Marou and that sparked the idea of me joining the boys on an Australian tour. Tom has been super supportive of my music ever since and I absolutely love the tone of his voice and how it elevates this track!

Born in New Zealand, at the age of 7 McDell's father left his job at an Auckland law firm to shift her mother, younger sister, and Jamie onto the high seas and began living aboard a yacht in the Mediterranean. It's here Jamie wrote her first song, a sea shanty for the dolphins. Also on that yacht lived a small collection of her parents' favorite cassette tapes, which luckily included albums by Jimmy Buffett, John Denver, and James Taylor.

The young artist quickly formed a particularly strong bond with these records and she fondly remembers watching her parents perform Buffett duets - and occasionally chiming in, learning how to harmonize with her mother. An eager learner, Jamie then picked up the guitar after studying her fathers' John Denver chord book collection and has never looked back.

Though self-titled albums tend to be reserved for debuts, Jamie now at age 28, started in music as a teenager felt that this was the best representation of who she is, and is the sound of a woman who has found her voice. Her music pays tribute to traditional elements of country music while celebrating her life story, that of her family, her unique perspective, and female narrative.

Jamie achieved a prolific amount in her formative years. Being signed to EMI at age 16 sparked the beginning of a successful musical journey, making her a household name across New Zealand. With the release of her debut album Six Strings and a Sailboat, which was certified Gold, went on to receive three NZ Music Award nominations, winning Best Pop Album of 2013. Then her sophomore record Ask Me Anything gained global attention, seeing the album track "Moon Shines Red" featured on the American TV series Pretty Little Liars.

In March 2017 Jamie made a trip to Nashville, looking for a change of scenery and to connect with the environment that birthed much of the music throughout her youth. She met with producer ex-pat Aria Nominee Nash Chambers for coffee one day and decided they shared the same musical values and have been collaborating ever since.

Listen to the new salbum here: