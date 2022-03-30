Jamaican Pop Star Conkarah Releases 'Millonario' Feat. Pedro Capó

Jamaican Pop sensation Conkarah has released the new single, "Millonario" featuring Latin GRAMMY® Award winning global Latin superstar Pedro Capó via BMG.

On the release of "Millonario" produced by Patrick Romantik (Enrique Iglesias, Thalía) Conkarah states, "It was such a pleasure working with Pedro and vibing in the studio. We connected immediately and the message of the song came to us naturally and effortlessly. I am very proud to have done this song with such a positive message especially in these times. I'm very grateful for this opportunity and excited to share it with the world."

The release of "Millonario" follows the 3x Diamond-certified global hit "Banana," featuring GRAMMY® award-winning reggae singer/producer Shaggy-which has now surpassed over 2 billion global streams to date, the first Jamaican artist to accomplish this milestone in a short release period.

"Every Day" and other songs including special guests such as Pedro Capó, Shaggy, Romain Virgo, and Fiji will be featured on Conkarah's new EP Destination Unknown, due out April 1, 2022 via BMG.

Having surpassed a combined 2 billion global streams and topping charts in over 23 countries, (3x Diamond, Platinum, and Gold in Mexico; Platinum in Brazil, Canada, India, Netherlands, and Gold in Norway, Spain, France, and Sweden); Conkarah has emerged as a musical force to be reckoned with.

Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, Conkarah is bringing disparate cultures together with his vibrant brand of "Island Pop"-a colorful concoction melding reggae, dancehall, and harmony with classic songwriting, tropical rhythms, and irreverent good humor.

The 3x Diamond-certified global hit single "Banana" featuring his fellow Jamaican, international reggae and GRAMMY® award-winning singer/producer Shaggy, proved a chart-topping global smash, fueled in part by the hugely popular #BANANADROP dance challenge, including videos by such celebrities and top influencers as Jason Derulo, Charli D'Amelio, Nicole Scherzinger, Chiara Ferragni, Neymar, and Addison Rae. With "Banana" still breaking records, Conkarah followed it up with another flavorful single, "Papaya (Sick Wit It Crew Mix)" during the summer of 2021.

In December 2021, Conkarah released the Switch (Fatty Fatty) Remix EP - a collection of remixes by and featuring Roach Killa, Bobby Konders (Massive B), Orange Hill, Zed Bias and Jay Mac.

Watch the lyric video for the new single here: