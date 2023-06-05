Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort

Chart-topping country superstar Jake Owen is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, alongside special guests Tyler Booth and Daves Highway.

Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $55 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight #1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.”

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, GREETINGS FROM... JAKE, produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing “Made For You.”

Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive #1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album.

Tickets for Jake Owen are $55 and $80 plus taxes and fees for standing room only. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

About Red Rock Resort

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award since 2008, Red Rock Resort is one of Las Vegas’ premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features 796 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games.

The property’s restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille’s BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Scott Conant’s Masso Osteria, the Grand Café, Feast Buffet and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid’s Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit RedRock.SCLV.com.