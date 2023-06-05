Jake Owen to Perform Poolside at Red Rock Resort

Tickets start at $55 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m.

By:
Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Chart-topping country superstar Jake Owen is returning to Las Vegas for a special performance at the Sandbar Stage at Red Rock Resort Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, alongside special guests Tyler Booth and Daves Highway.

Located poolside at Red Rock Resort, the Sandbar stage is the perfect destination for a concert experience under the stars. Tickets start at $55 plus taxes and fees and go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m.

Multiple chart-topping singer/songwriter Jake Owen’s new single “Made For You” is rapidly climbing the Billboard Country Airplay charts. With eight #1 songs to his name, “Made For You” follows Owen’s fastest-rising career #1 single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane)” and most recent #1 single, “Homemade.”

Owen’s songs have resonated with listeners and audiences everywhere with 2X PLATINUM anthem and Most Played Song of the Decade “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” PLATINUM-certified hits “Beachin,’” “Anywhere With You,” “Alone With You,” “The One That Got Away,” and GOLD-certified “American Country Love Song.”

Owen’s sixth studio album, GREETINGS FROM... JAKE, produced three Top 10 singles, including two #1 singles and his current top 30 and climbing “Made For You.”

Signed to Big Loud Records, Owen is reunited with award-winning Joey Moi, who helped produce his breakout Barefoot Blue Jean Night album, which landed at #1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and garnered four consecutive #1 hits. Owen is gearing up to join Moi once again to record his seventh studio album.

Tickets for Jake Owen are $55 and $80 plus taxes and fees for standing room only. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center or online by logging onto stationcasinoslive.com or ticketmaster.com. Guests under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

About Red Rock Resort

A recipient of the AAA Four-Diamond Award since 2008, Red Rock Resort is one of Las Vegas’ premier, off-strip luxury resorts located near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area. The resort features 796 guest rooms and suites, a 25,000-square-foot Well & Being spa, a spectacular pool area, movie theatre, bowling and a full array of gaming, including a bingo room, race and sports book and table games.

The property’s restaurants include T-Bones Chophouse, 8 Noodle Bar, Lucille’s BBQ, Hearthstone Kitchen & Cellar, Yard House, Scott Conant’s Masso Osteria, the Grand Café, Feast Buffet and several casual dining options. Other amenities include meeting and convention space and Kid’s Quest, a supervised child care facility. Red Rock Resort is owned and operated by Station Casinos. To learn more, visit RedRock.SCLV.com.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil to Release Second Album CONSIDERANDO in July​  Photo
Ryan Keberle & Collectiv Do Brasil to Release Second Album 'CONSIDERANDO' in July​   

What started as Ryan Keberle's torrid love affair with Brazilian music has blossomed into something far deeper and more enduring. Considerando, the trombonist's second album with the São Paulo-based Collectiv do Brasil, confirms that this is a singular relationship built to last.

2
Trimiklini to Host ARTS & MUSIC DAY This Month Photo
Trimiklini to Host ARTS & MUSIC DAY This Month

Trimiklini's 2nd ART and SCULPTURE GROUP EXHIBITION will bring together unique artists from different origins, backgrounds and mediums to connect their unique pasts with their conceptual concerns and material experimentation in both painting and sculpture.

3
Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Lo Photo
Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy, and Trio Casablanca Will Perform at Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles & Animo Production will present Julian Torres, Marco Antonio Godoy and Trio Casablanca on June 23, 2023.

4
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division Photo
Pete Price Releases New Single And Video To Promote Unity Amidst Political Division

Pete Price, the award-nominated singer-songwriter, has just released his latest single and accompanying music video titled 'Common Ground.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS Video
Susan Boyle Performs 'I Dreamed a Dream' With the Cast of LES MIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD