Jake Owen Adds Fall Leg to the Up There Down Here Tour

Extending his just-announced headlining Up There Down Here Tour, multi-platinum country star Jake Owen adds 12 fall dates to the run today with Mercury Nashville's Travis Denning and newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter joining as support.

The unique trek tacks on more nationwide stops, including a night close to home at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. Last night, the summer and fall-long tour launched to a packed-out crowd at Troy, Ohio's Hobart Arena.

Tonight, Owen will take the stage at Louisville's Old Forester's Paristown Hall to help ring in the Kentucky Derby, and will round out the weekend at HSV Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala.

Tickets for the fall leg of the Up There Down Here Tour are on sale next Friday, May 13 here.

As he hits the open highway with 45 tour dates to go, Owen's windows-down anthem "Best Thing Since Backroads" gains momentum, climbing inside the Top 15 at country radio this week. Last Friday, the Florida native added to his arsenal of all new music with "1x1," a song that Billboard calls "a sweet romantic ode with a clever hook" and praises, "as always, Owen's warm earnest vocal sells it spectacularly."

Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen's latest album, GREETINGS FROM...JAKE (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and Top 5 smash "Down to the Honkytonk."

Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," GREETINGS FROM...JAKE followed popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. His current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" is Top 15 and climbing at country radio now.

UP THERE DOWN HERE FALL TOUR DATES

Sept. 29 - Youngstown, Ohio - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 - Rosemont, Ill. - Rosemont Theatre*

Oct. 14 - Saint Charles, Mo. - The Family Arena*

Oct. 15 - West Plains, Mo. - West Plains Civic Center*

Oct. 20 - Mankato, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall*

Oct. 21 - Kearney, Neb. - Viaero Center*

Oct. 22 - Ottumwa, Iowa - Bridge View Center - Expo Hall*

Nov. 3 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverik Center*

Nov. 4 - Loveland, Colo. - Budweiser Events Center*

Nov. 5 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena*

Nov. 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Owensboro Sports Center*

Nov. 12 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns

* with Travis Denning + Mackenzie Carpenter

PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES

May 5 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena

May 6 - Louisville, Ky. - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

May 7 - Huntsville, Ala. - HSV Amphitheater

May 20 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas

May 21 - Waskom, Texas - Guns & Horses Festival

May 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Amphitheater at Las Colonias

May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Weidner Field

May 29 - Vail, Colo. - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinewood Bowl Theater

June 17 - Winsted, Minn. - Winstock Festival

June 23 - Boston, Mass. - Leader Bank Pavilion

June 24 - Jordan, N.Y. - KEGS Canalside Outdoors

July 1 - Duluth, Minn. - Bayfront Festival Park

July 2 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - Music on the Mountain

July 14 - Manchester, Iowa - Delaware County Fair

July 15 - Topeka, Kan. - Country Stampede

July 22 - Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses

July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park

July 24 - Asbury Park, N.J. - Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 31 - Quincy, Wash. - Watershed Festival

Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. - Tailgate Fest

Aug. 14 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Aug. 24 - Put-in-Bay, Ohio - Bash on the Bay

Aug. 26 - Terre Haute, Ind. - The Mill

Aug. 27 - Cedarburg. Wis. - Country in the Burg

Sept. 1 - Decatur, Ill. - Decatur Amphitheater

Sept. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE Outdoors

Sept. 3 - Farmingville, N.Y. - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre

Sept. 15 - Selbyville, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion

Sept. 16 - Doswell, Va. - After Hours Concert

Sept. 17 - Annapolis, Md. - TBD

Sept. 22 - Hampton Beach, N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sept. 23 - East Providence, R.I. - Bold Point Park

Oct. 1 - Buford, Ga. - City of Buford Fall Concert