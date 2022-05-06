Jake Owen Adds Fall Leg to the Up There Down Here Tour
Tickets for the fall leg of the Up There Down Here Tour are on sale next Friday, May 13.
Extending his just-announced headlining Up There Down Here Tour, multi-platinum country star Jake Owen adds 12 fall dates to the run today with Mercury Nashville's Travis Denning and newcomer Mackenzie Carpenter joining as support.
The unique trek tacks on more nationwide stops, including a night close to home at The Caverns in Pelham, Tenn. Last night, the summer and fall-long tour launched to a packed-out crowd at Troy, Ohio's Hobart Arena.
Tonight, Owen will take the stage at Louisville's Old Forester's Paristown Hall to help ring in the Kentucky Derby, and will round out the weekend at HSV Amphitheater in Huntsville, Ala.
As he hits the open highway with 45 tour dates to go, Owen's windows-down anthem "Best Thing Since Backroads" gains momentum, climbing inside the Top 15 at country radio this week. Last Friday, the Florida native added to his arsenal of all new music with "1x1," a song that Billboard calls "a sweet romantic ode with a clever hook" and praises, "as always, Owen's warm earnest vocal sells it spectacularly."
Jake Owen ascended to stardom with nine #1 smashes, six top-charting albums and multi-platinum hits, including genre staple "Barefoot Blue Jean Night." Known for his laid-back style of country, Owen's latest album, GREETINGS FROM...JAKE (Big Loud Records) delivered three #1 hits - "Made For You," "Homemade" and "I Was Jack (You Were Diane)" - and Top 5 smash "Down to the Honkytonk."
Praised by Billboard as a "country-grounded odyssey," GREETINGS FROM...JAKE followed popular album AMERICAN LOVE, which debuted #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. His current single "Best Thing Since Backroads" is Top 15 and climbing at country radio now.
UP THERE DOWN HERE FALL TOUR DATES
Sept. 29 - Youngstown, Ohio - The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
Oct. 13 - Rosemont, Ill. - Rosemont Theatre*
Oct. 14 - Saint Charles, Mo. - The Family Arena*
Oct. 15 - West Plains, Mo. - West Plains Civic Center*
Oct. 20 - Mankato, Minn. - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Grand Hall*
Oct. 21 - Kearney, Neb. - Viaero Center*
Oct. 22 - Ottumwa, Iowa - Bridge View Center - Expo Hall*
Nov. 3 - West Valley City, Utah - Maverik Center*
Nov. 4 - Loveland, Colo. - Budweiser Events Center*
Nov. 5 - Dodge City, Kan. - United Wireless Arena*
Nov. 10 - Owensboro, Ky. - Owensboro Sports Center*
Nov. 12 - Pelham, Tenn. - The Caverns
* with Travis Denning + Mackenzie Carpenter
PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED DATES
May 5 - Troy, Ohio - Hobart Arena
May 6 - Louisville, Ky. - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
May 7 - Huntsville, Ala. - HSV Amphitheater
May 20 - Fort Worth, Texas - Billy Bob's Texas
May 21 - Waskom, Texas - Guns & Horses Festival
May 27 - Grand Junction, Colo. - Amphitheater at Las Colonias
May 28 - Colorado Springs, Colo. - Weidner Field
May 29 - Vail, Colo. - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater
June 16 - Lincoln, Neb. - Pinewood Bowl Theater
June 17 - Winsted, Minn. - Winstock Festival
June 23 - Boston, Mass. - Leader Bank Pavilion
June 24 - Jordan, N.Y. - KEGS Canalside Outdoors
July 1 - Duluth, Minn. - Bayfront Festival Park
July 2 - Detroit Lakes, Minn. - Music on the Mountain
July 14 - Manchester, Iowa - Delaware County Fair
July 15 - Topeka, Kan. - Country Stampede
July 22 - Brooklyn, Mich. - Faster Horses
July 23 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Citizens Bank Park
July 24 - Asbury Park, N.J. - Stone Pony Summer Stage
July 31 - Quincy, Wash. - Watershed Festival
Aug. 13 - Fontana, Calif. - Tailgate Fest
Aug. 14 - Paso Robles, Calif. - Vina Robles Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Put-in-Bay, Ohio - Bash on the Bay
Aug. 26 - Terre Haute, Ind. - The Mill
Aug. 27 - Cedarburg. Wis. - Country in the Burg
Sept. 1 - Decatur, Ill. - Decatur Amphitheater
Sept. 2 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - Stage AE Outdoors
Sept. 3 - Farmingville, N.Y. - Long Island Community Hospital Amphitheatre
Sept. 15 - Selbyville, Del. - Freeman Arts Pavilion
Sept. 16 - Doswell, Va. - After Hours Concert
Sept. 17 - Annapolis, Md. - TBD
Sept. 22 - Hampton Beach, N.H. - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sept. 23 - East Providence, R.I. - Bold Point Park
Oct. 1 - Buford, Ga. - City of Buford Fall Concert